When the Detroit Pistons were closing in on a deal with John Collins, it was reported that there was a notable advantage for the team involved.

According to Omari Sankofa of the Detroit Free Press, Collins’ contract was expected to include salaries that were partially guaranteed.

Now that the multi-time trade–which includes a John Collins sign-and-trade–is completed, the official contract has been revealed.

John Collins’ Detroit Pistons Official Contract Revealed

According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, the second and third seasons of Collins’ contract with the Pistons are non-guaranteed.

The first season, which is fully guaranteed, is set at $17.0 million.

If the Pistons see the contract through, Collins’ salary doesn’t change. He could make $51.0 million playing through 2029.

John Collins’ NBA Career

When he first entered the league as a first-round pick, Collins played for the Atlanta Hawks.

He started his career with a six-season run in Atlanta, appearing in 364 games. Collins produced averages of 15.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.

Collins wrapped up his time with the Hawks in 2023 and went to the Utah Jazz. That stint would last two seasons before Collins closed out his contract with a 69-game run with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Last season, Collins averaged 27.1 minutes on the court.

During that time, Collins produced averages of 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists. He shot 55.2% from the field and knocked down 40.6% of his threes.

When Collins first entered the NBA, he played on a $11.05 million rookie deal with the Hawks.

In 2021, Collins fired up a five-year, $125.0 million contract. With that deal officially expired, the veteran forward is now going to make $17.0 million per season, playing with the Pistons as one of their key additions in the offseason.