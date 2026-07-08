INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 4: Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins (20) against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Intuit Dome on February 4, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Wally Skalij/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
When the Detroit Pistons were closing in on a deal with John Collins, it was reported that there was a notable advantage for the team involved.
Now that the multi-time trade–which includes a John Collins sign-and-trade–is completed, the official contract has been revealed.
John Collins’ Detroit Pistons Official Contract Revealed
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 30: John Collins #20 of the Los Angeles Clippers in action against the Sacramento Kings at Intuit Dome on December 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
The first season, which is fully guaranteed, is set at $17.0 million.
If the Pistons see the contract through, Collins’ salary doesn’t change. He could make $51.0 million playing through 2029.
John Collins’ NBA Career
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 16: John Collins #20 of the LA Clippers reacts during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on November 16, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Clippers 121-118. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
When he first entered the league as a first-round pick, Collins played for the Atlanta Hawks.
He started his career with a six-season run in Atlanta, appearing in 364 games. Collins produced averages of 15.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
Collins wrapped up his time with the Hawks in 2023 and went to the Utah Jazz. That stint would last two seasons before Collins closed out his contract with a 69-game run with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Last season, Collins averaged 27.1 minutes on the court.
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 03: John Collins #20 of the LA Clippers draws a foul as he drives against Onyeka Okongwu #17 of the Atlanta Hawks during the third quarter at State Farm Arena on December 03, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
During that time, Collins produced averages of 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists. He shot 55.2% from the field and knocked down 40.6% of his threes.
When Collins first entered the NBA, he played on a $11.05 million rookie deal with the Hawks.
In 2021, Collins fired up a five-year, $125.0 million contract. With that deal officially expired, the veteran forward is now going to make $17.0 million per season, playing with the Pistons as one of their key additions in the offseason.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
When the Detroit Pistons were closing in on a deal with John Collins, it was reported that there was a notable advantage for the team involved. According to Omari Sankofa of the Detroit Free Press, Collins’ contract was expected to include salaries that were partially guaranteed. Now that the multi-time trade–which includes a John Collins […]