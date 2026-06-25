Detroit Pistons Get Major Kawhi Leonard Trade Update

The Detroit Pistons‘ pursuit of a superstar running mate for Cade Cunningham has encountered another significant setback.

After losing out on Tyler Herro when the Miami Heat included him in the blockbuster trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, watching Austin Reaves re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers and seeing Coby White commit his long-term future to the Charlotte Hornets, Detroit’s latest potential target may not view the franchise as a long-term destination either.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, Kawhi Leonard would have no interest in signing a contract extension with the Pistons if Detroit were to trade for him this offseason.

Fischer added that Leonard would be willing to sign an extension with only two teams if he were dealt: the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs, the two franchises where he previously played.

The report delivers another blow to a Pistons front office intent on surrounding Cunningham with another All-Star caliber player after the franchise’s breakout season.

Kawhi Leonard Report Changes Detroit’s Trade Outlook

Leonard’s name surfaced this week after ESPN’s Brian Windhorst suggested Detroit could explore blockbuster trade scenarios following its decision to trade veteran center Isaiah Stewart during the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft.

“What if they go big-game hunting?” Windhorst said on ESPN. “What if they check on the availability of Kawhi Leonard?”

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Detroit’s decision to move Stewart wasn’t viewed as merely a salary-clearing move.

The trade created additional financial flexibility, generated a $15 million trade exception and added three future second-round picks, giving president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon more resources to pursue another impact player around Cunningham.

Leonard quickly emerged as one of the biggest names connected to that strategy.

Fischer’s latest reporting, however, dramatically changes the equation.

Trading premium assets for a 35-year-old superstar entering the final year of his contract becomes a much riskier proposition if there is little chance of convincing him to remain beyond one season.

Leonard Reportedly Prefers Only Two Destinations

Fischer’s report adds another layer to Leonard’s uncertain future.

Rather than keeping his options open, Leonard is reportedly interested in signing an extension only with Toronto or San Antonio if he is traded.

Both franchises represent defining chapters in his Hall of Fame career.

Leonard won the 2014 NBA championship and NBA Finals MVP with the Spurs before leading the Raptors to the 2019 NBA title and earning another Finals MVP trophy.

Detroit, meanwhile, does not appear to be on that list.

For the Pistons, that raises the possibility of surrendering valuable assets for what could amount to a one-year rental.

Detroit Keeps Watching Targets Disappear

The Leonard report continues Detroit’s frustrating offseason.

The Pistons were previously linked to Tyler Herro before Miami ultimately included the veteran guard in its blockbuster package for Antetokounmpo, eliminating one of Detroit’s preferred offensive targets.

Austin Reaves, another player viewed as an ideal offensive complement to Cunningham, instead agreed to a four-year, $185 million maximum contract to remain with the Lakers.

Another backcourt option also officially came off the board Thursday.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Coby White intends to sign a three-year, $74 million contract to remain with the Charlotte Hornets, where he is expected to become the starting point guard following Charlotte’s trade sending LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

White had been with the Hornets since arriving at last season’s trade deadline, but his new contract officially removes him from Detroit’s list of realistic offseason targets.

Now Leonard reportedly has little interest in making Detroit his long-term home.

For Langdon and the Pistons, one potential co-star after another has disappeared from the market.

Detroit still possesses the assets to make a blockbuster move.

Finding the right star willing to build alongside Cunningham, however, is becoming the franchise’s biggest offseason challenge.