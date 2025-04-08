Mock Trade Sends Zion Williamson to Detroit

Perhaps no player in the NBA needs a change of scenery more than New Orleans Pelican’s Zion Williamson, and one trade idea pairs him with an elite rising star.

In a speculative article on Bleacher Report, a trade sending Zion Williamson to Detroit is presented as a possibility. The trade proposal sees Detroit landing Williamson in exchange for Tobias Harris, Bobi Klintman, Ron Holland III, and a future first round pick.

For the Pistons, the idea is simple: get Cade Cunningham as second star. A starting lineup featuring the Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, Williamson, and Jalen Duren has the right amount of youth and explosiveness to help propel the Pistons into the playoffs, but in big games, the Pistons can rely on the orchestration and playmaking from Cunningham or the shot creation from Williamson.

For the Pelicans, the team is closer to a rebuild than they are the playoffs. Adding in a high upside player like Ron Holland gives the team a chance to build a young up-and-coming player, as well as a high upside floor spacing forward with Klintman, and a future first round pick. This isn’t a major return, but considering Williamson’s injury history, this isn’t a bad return.

Williamson’s injury history is one of the reasons the Pistons could decline the trade. As talented as he is, Williamson has only played in 30 games in 2025, and only played over 65 games once. Despite his ceiling with the Pistons, the best ability is availability.

New Orleans, while likely hearing offers for Williamson, is going to look for a large return for him. Regardless of his injuries, when he plays, he’s among the most athletic and talented players in the NBA, and players like Zion don’t come around often. New Orleans will do it’s due diligence before any trade.

A trade sending Zion Williamson to Detroit isn’t a bad idea for either franchise, but the risk involved could determine if the deal happens.