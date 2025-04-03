Lakers Trade Pitch Lands Zion Williamson

The Pelicans will have a big decision to make regarding Zion Williamson during the 2025 offseason. Since the final three years of his contract are non-guaranteed, the Pelicans can waive him if they so choose.

Williamson, who has played over 30 games in only two of his six NBA seasons, has been ravaged by injuries throughout his career. However, some analysts believe that the Duke product could become a more reliable NBA pro playing next to LeBron James, the NBA’s consummate professional.

As such, Sports Illustrated’s Alex Kirschenbaum proposed a blockbuster Lakers trade pitch that would see Williamson join forces with James and Luka Doncic.

Lakers would get: Zion Williamson

Pelicans would get: Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, 2031 First-Round Pick, 2026 First-Round Pick Swap

Should Lakers Trade Austin Reaves?

Any and all Lakers trade plans in the 2025 offseason will likely be possible only with the inclusion of Reaves, who took a significant leap in the 2024-25 season.

The undrafted Lakers guard upped his points (15.9 to 19.9), assists (5.5 to 5.9), rebounds (4.3 to 4.5) and 3PM (1.9 to 2.6) significantly, emerging as a candidate for Most Improved Player. Reaves has been so valued by the franchise that, per several insiders, the Lakers refused to trade him to the Mavericks as part of the Doncic trade.

That said, the Lakers couldn’t possibly land Williamson, or any other All-Star for that matter, without parting ways with Reaves. explained why the Pelicans would benefit from the addition of a potential All-Star in Reaves.

“Austin Reaves gives the Pelicans an ascending guard (26 years old) who thrives both on and off the ball,” he wrote.. He has shown significant growth this season, averaging 19.9 points and 5.9 assists per game while proving to be a high-IQ player capable of handling playmaking duties.

Lakers Trade Plans Depend on Playoffs

“Rui Hachimura, meanwhile, offers much-needed versatility in the frontcourt. He is posting 13.0 points and 5.1 rebounds per game this season and is only 27 years old. Neither player is a direct Zion replacement, but both fit New Orleans’ need for depth and floor spacing.”

If James, Doncic, and Co. make a deep run in the 2025 postseason, all talks of a Lakers trade in the offseason would likely be thrown out the window.

Former NBA player Marcus Morris believes the Lakers don’t just have the tools to outlast the gauntlet in the West, but win the NBA championship.

“Reaves is playing really well,” Morris said on April 3 episode of “First Take” on ESPN. “I don’t know why he’s looking like that. Luka Doncic just did it [went to the NBA Finals in 2024]. And now he has arguably the best player to ever play the game – arguably the highest IQ player to ever play the game [in James]. And they have guys behind them.”

Play

As of April 3, the Lakers (+1500) owned the fourth-shortest odds to win the NBA championship, per ESPNBet, behind title favorites Thunder (+175), Celtics (+190) and Cavaliers (+500).