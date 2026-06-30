SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - JUNE 05: A USA 250 logo is seen on a San Antonio Spurs jersey before Game Two of the 2026 NBA Finals against the New York Knicks at Frost Bank Center on June 05, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Losing Tobias Harris wasn’t in the cards for the Detroit Pistons when they hit the NBA offseason.
According to The Stein Line, the Spurs have $15 million to spend on a free agent forward, and they have their eyes on multiple players.
Tobias Harris is among a group of targets, which includes Sandro Mamukelashvili, Dean Wade, Rui Hachimura, and John Collins.
Detroit Pistons NBA Free Agent Gets Word On Spurs Interest
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – MAY 13: Tobias Harris #12 of the Detroit Pistons celebrates a three point basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter in Game Five of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on May 13, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
That was before the Spurs were painted as a possible landing spot for Harris.
There’s always smoke where there is fire in the NBA’s trade and free agency markets. It appears that Harris might’ve played his final minutes with the Pistons.
Tobias Harris’ Pistons Run
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 09: Evan Mobley #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers battles Tobias Harris #12 and Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons for a rebound during the fourth quarter in Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Rocket Arena on May 09, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
In 2024, Harris returned to the Pistons for a second stint.
In his first season, Harris appeared in 73 games. He averaged 13.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.
The veteran forward was a key locker room presence on a young team that was making the playoffs for the first time in the Cade Cunningham era.
In 2025-2026, Harris appeared in 63 games. He produced averages of 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists, while shooting 36.8% from three.
In the playoffs, Harris was a riser. He produced 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game before the Pistons dropped out in round two.
This summer, Harris’ $52.0 million contract expires.
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 29: Tobias Harris #12 of the Detroit Pistons is defended by Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic during the fourth quarter in Game Five of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on April 29, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Harris is a 15-year NBA veteran who has been in the league since 2011. He started his career with the Milwaukee Bucks before going to the Orlando Magic.
After a run in Florida, Harris spent three seasons with the Pistons for his first run in Michigan. He ended up on the Los Angeles Clippers in 2017-2018.
After getting traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, Harris signed a five-year deal. He played out the entire contract in Philadelphia before going back to the Pistons in free agency.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
Losing Tobias Harris wasn’t in the cards for the Detroit Pistons when they hit the NBA offseason. Unfortunately, there is a threat lurking in the San Antonio Spurs. According to The Stein Line, the Spurs have $15 million to spend on a free agent forward, and they have their eyes on multiple players. Tobias Harris […]