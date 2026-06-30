Losing Tobias Harris wasn’t in the cards for the Detroit Pistons when they hit the NBA offseason.

Unfortunately, there is a threat lurking in the San Antonio Spurs.

According to The Stein Line, the Spurs have $15 million to spend on a free agent forward, and they have their eyes on multiple players.

Tobias Harris is among a group of targets, which includes Sandro Mamukelashvili, Dean Wade, Rui Hachimura, and John Collins.

Detroit Pistons NBA Free Agent Gets Word On Spurs Interest

The Spurs are looking at Harris, and the NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on Monday, June 29, that it is “likely” that Harris isn’t going back to the Pistons.

That was before the Spurs were painted as a possible landing spot for Harris.

There’s always smoke where there is fire in the NBA’s trade and free agency markets. It appears that Harris might’ve played his final minutes with the Pistons.

Tobias Harris’ Pistons Run

In 2024, Harris returned to the Pistons for a second stint.

In his first season, Harris appeared in 73 games. He averaged 13.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

The veteran forward was a key locker room presence on a young team that was making the playoffs for the first time in the Cade Cunningham era.

In 2025-2026, Harris appeared in 63 games. He produced averages of 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists, while shooting 36.8% from three.

In the playoffs, Harris was a riser. He produced 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game before the Pistons dropped out in round two.

This summer, Harris’ $52.0 million contract expires.

Harris is a 15-year NBA veteran who has been in the league since 2011. He started his career with the Milwaukee Bucks before going to the Orlando Magic.

After a run in Florida, Harris spent three seasons with the Pistons for his first run in Michigan. He ended up on the Los Angeles Clippers in 2017-2018.

After getting traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, Harris signed a five-year deal. He played out the entire contract in Philadelphia before going back to the Pistons in free agency.