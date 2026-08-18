Pistons Proposed to Land Kyrie Irving With Cade Cunningham in 4-Team Deal

Think the Detroit Pistons haven’t responded well this offseason after a 60-win regular season? Let’s change that.

The Pistons don’t seem super interested in making a major splash. In some ways, that makes perfect sense. Detroit is a young, burgeoning contender with young talent. The team wants to bank on the development of its youth for it to take the next step. But with the Eastern Conference seeing so much star player movement this summer, can the Pistons afford to stand pat … unless they don’t expect to win a championship in the next two or three seasons?

Many times in the last few months, Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has come up in Pistons trade speculation, and it is no wonder why. Irving may be aging and coming off an ACL tear, but if he returns healthy like most are anticipating, Irving is perhaps the perfect offensive engine the Pistons need alongside the ascending Cade Cunningham to make a push for the NBA Finals.

The Pistons Should Go for Kyrie Irving

With the Pistons locked into a summer stalemate with Jalen Duren, it wouldn’t be foolish to at least explore what sign-and-trade possibilities are out there. Insert Irving and the Mavs.

Although the Mavs have plenty of capital invested into their frontcourt already, the team is trending toward moving the likes of Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington sooner than later. That opens up room for Duren, the 22-year-old All-NBA big man who would be a perfect long-term building block around Cooper Flagg, last season’s Rookie of the Year.

Here’s a potential deal that sends Duren to Dallas and brings Irving to the Motor City.

Pistons receive: Kyrie Irving, Caleb Martin a 2029 first round pick (from DAL, via LAL) and a 2029 second round pick (from DAL, via HOU)

Mavs receive: Jalen Duren (via sign-and-trade; three-year, $130.6 million contract), Duncan Robinson and Dalton Knecht

Lakers receive: Klay Thompson

Rockets receive: Jarred Vanderbilt and and a 2031 second round pick (from LAL, via WAS)

This hypothetical trade is loaded with plenty of moving pieces. But the two main teams in the deal come away with major upside.

Let’s dive deeper into why this trade might work well for the Pistons and Mavs.

Why Detroit and Dallas Pull the Trigger

For Irving, moving Irving may be a priority sometime in the near future. So why not do it now, especially if a deal brings back a young, rising superstar?

“Irving is 34 and the Mavs are patiently building around (Cooper) Flagg, so there might come a point where it makes sense for all parties to explore the trade market,” ESPN NBA insider Tim MacMahon wrote. “At the moment, though, there is excitement about Irving’s return in Dallas.”

The Mavs have reportedly resisted incoming trade interest for Irving this summer, but the opportunity to move the 34-year-old Irving for a long-term franchise cornerstone would be silly to not consider.

Landing Duren gives Dallas a world of options moving forward. With Duren and the young Derreck Lively II manning the frontcourt, the Mavs could package Gafford and Washington and pick up some serious assets, creating a pipeline of draft capital and young talent for the future.

For the Pistons, getting Cunningham a superstar while landing a first round pick surely isn’t bad business. After all, the Pistons could be moving on from Duren in the nick of time. The last thing they would want is for Duren to walk in free agency for no return.

When Irving was last on the court, he averaged roughly 25 points per game and cashed nearly 40 percent of his 3-point attempts. Irving has continued to prove how effective he can be as his team’s second option; it was Irving’s spectacular play while feeding off the gravity of Luka Doncic that lifted the Mavs to the NBA Finals three seasons ago.

That’s the formula the Pistons would use with Irving riding shotgun to Cunningham.