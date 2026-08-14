MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 03: Ryan Rollins #13 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball against Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum on December 03, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Sometime soon, Jalen Duren will have to make a critical decision on his future. The Detroit Pistons want to re-sign him with a long-term deal, but their offer doesn’t meet his desires.
Settling for less is an option. So is taking a one-year qualifying offer in order to become a free agent again next summer without the restriction.
But if Duren somehow finds a team like the Milwaukee Bucks to call the Pistons with an intriguing sign-and-trade offer, then there is a possibility he could get the deal that he wants, while helping the Pistons out for this upcoming season.
NBA Trade Proposal Lands Pistons Two Standouts For Jalen Duren
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – MARCH 07: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons plays against the Brooklyn Nets at Little Caesars Arena on March 07, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
In the hypothetical scenario, the Bucks move Myles Turner and Ryan Rollins. They land Duren in return.
“They land their starting SG of the future and finally pair Ausar with a stretch five since the time Mike Muscala was on the team for a fortnight,” Robbie Bettelon wrote.
A Top Scenario For Detroit
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – MARCH 08: Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat dribbles the ball against Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons during the third quarter at Kaseya Center on March 08, 2026 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)
The Pistons aren’t exactly eager to move on from Duren. While they don’t value him at a max level (clearly, the league sees it the same way), the Pistons still want to retain their first-time All-Star, who notched All-NBA last season.
But if they are going to move on from Duren, why not be for a player they showed strong interest in just last summer?
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – FEBRUARY 27: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons shoots the ball against Thomas Bryant #3 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena on February 27, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
As the Pistons hoped to land a stretch five, Turner was high on their list. Ultimately, he landed with the Bucks, thinking he would compete for a title there. At this point, the Bucks are rebuilding. A 22-year-0ld Duren fits their timeline.
In addition to Turner, the Pistons would take on Ryan Rollins, who was recently tabbed as a sneaky great trade target for the Pistons by a prominent NBA analyst. Detroit wants shooters around Cade Cunningham, and Rollins has averaged 40.8% from three over 155 games.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
Sometime soon, Jalen Duren will have to make a critical decision on his future. The Detroit Pistons want to re-sign him with a long-term deal, but their offer doesn’t meet his desires. Settling for less is an option. So is taking a one-year qualifying offer in order to become a free agent again next summer […]