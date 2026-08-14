Sometime soon, Jalen Duren will have to make a critical decision on his future. The Detroit Pistons want to re-sign him with a long-term deal, but their offer doesn’t meet his desires.

Settling for less is an option. So is taking a one-year qualifying offer in order to become a free agent again next summer without the restriction.

But if Duren somehow finds a team like the Milwaukee Bucks to call the Pistons with an intriguing sign-and-trade offer, then there is a possibility he could get the deal that he wants, while helping the Pistons out for this upcoming season.

NBA Trade Proposal Lands Pistons Two Standouts For Jalen Duren

Detroit Bad Boys, an SB Nation site dedicated to covering the Pistons, put together a simple sign-and-trade that could benefit the Bucks and the Pistons.

In the hypothetical scenario, the Bucks move Myles Turner and Ryan Rollins. They land Duren in return.

“They land their starting SG of the future and finally pair Ausar with a stretch five since the time Mike Muscala was on the team for a fortnight,” Robbie Bettelon wrote.

A Top Scenario For Detroit

The Pistons aren’t exactly eager to move on from Duren. While they don’t value him at a max level (clearly, the league sees it the same way), the Pistons still want to retain their first-time All-Star, who notched All-NBA last season.

But if they are going to move on from Duren, why not be for a player they showed strong interest in just last summer?

As the Pistons hoped to land a stretch five, Turner was high on their list. Ultimately, he landed with the Bucks, thinking he would compete for a title there. At this point, the Bucks are rebuilding. A 22-year-0ld Duren fits their timeline.

In addition to Turner, the Pistons would take on Ryan Rollins, who was recently tabbed as a sneaky great trade target for the Pistons by a prominent NBA analyst. Detroit wants shooters around Cade Cunningham, and Rollins has averaged 40.8% from three over 155 games.