Pistons Receive Good News on Potential Blockbuster Trade After Caris LeVert Deal

Amid a holding pattern with restricted free center Jalen Duren, the Detroit Pistons agreed to trade Caris LeVert and two second round picks to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for veterans Gary Haris and Taurean Prince, ESPN reported Tuesday.

The deal marks another significant roster change for the Pistons this offseason, but the one before this — losing forward Tobias Harris to the San Antonio Spurs earlier this offseason — was not-so-good news, while the LeVert trade gives Detroit a potentially major boost.

The Pistons are looking to improve the roster around Cade Cunningham this offseason and reportedly have their sights set on a big move. Perhaps trading LeVert — who contributed 7.4 points per game in 60 appearances for the 60-win Pistons last season — is the precursor to something.

Why Caris LeVert Trade is a Massive Boost for the Pistons

In Tuesday’s trade, the Pistons received Harris and Prince, two seasoned wingmen who have played a key depth role for strong teams in the past. But acquiring both players perhaps isn’t the highlight of the deal. According to The Athletic, the Pistons generated a substantial trade exception number by moving LeVert.

“The two second-round picks heading to Milwaukee are both in the 2027 NBA Draft,” the report said. “The first is the Bucks’ own pick that they’re getting back from the Pistons, while the second is the least favorable of the Dallas Mavericks’ and Brooklyn Nets’ second-round picks. The Pistons will also create a $15 million trade exception as a result of the deal.”

But that’s not all. According to the Detroit Free Pass, the LeVert trade is part of previous transactions, including the Marcuss Sasser and Isaiah Stewart trades, as well as the sign-and-trade for John Collins. These roster moves create major salary cap space for the Pistons, who could be lining their cards for a blockbuster trade.

“For the Pistons, the trade brings several benefits,” the Free Pass wrote. “By trimming more than $12 million in salary off the books, they’ve carved out roughly $48 million in cap room under the luxury tax, according to NBA cap expert Keith Smith. It’s enough to accommodate a maximum contract for restricted free agent Duren – the 25% max he was eligible for prior to being named third-team All-NBA was $239 million over five seasons, starting at $41.2 million next season.”

What is the Latest on Duren?; a Big Move for Detroit Ahead?

If anything, the Pistons have paved the way for a new contract for Duren, who has yet to commit to Detroit more than a week into free agency.

The Pistons and Duren have not reached a new agreement because the two sides remain far apart on his contract value. The disagreement led Duren to conduct free agent meetings with interested teams, but after reported suitors like the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics each satisfied their center need, Duren’s market sharply declined. It now appears that Duren is left with no other option than to return to Detroit.

With the cap room the Pistons have created, they can offer Duren a maximum extension. But according to numerous reports, Detroit is unwilling to meet that price point. The franchise desires to keep Duren at a $35 million limit. If that holds up and the Pistons re-sign Duren, that’s where the potential for a big trade arises.

The Pistons are in the market for a big swing and are reportedly interested in acquiring Kevin Durant and Trey Murphy III.

But the first order of business is to re-sign Duren, the 22-year-old first-time All-Star who has emerged as a franchise cornerstone alongside the ascending Cunningham.