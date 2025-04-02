Pistons Cunningham: “I think I can be the best”

The Detroit Pistons are on a roll and earned their first winning record in nine years, but their young superstar isn’t satisfied.

Pistons guard Cade Cunningham has his sights set on much higher goals. In an interview, he talked about what the Pistons are currently doing as well as his elevation into All-Star, but Cunningham want’s to be more and believes he can be the best in the league:

“I think I can be the best basketball player in the world. I think I’m on my way. I want people to understand that and that’s what I’m working to show people every time I play.”

Cunningham has cemented himself as a premier guard in the NBA. The fourth-year star is averaging career highs across the board, with 25.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game and the Pistons are currently 42-33. Cunningham is one of two players in the NBA averaging 25 and 9, the other being three time MVP Nikola Jokic. He’s the first Piston since Jerry Stackhouse to average 25+ points, and the first Piston since Isiah Thomas in 1991 to average 9+ assists.

Along with his stellar play is a commitment to his team. Following a disastrous 2023-24 campaign, Cunningham and the Pistons rebounded and are pushing the team to new heights, but as Cunningham mentions, it’s about only one thing.

“Winning. I think that’s the main difference for real,” Cunningham said. “It’s a lot of fun winning games. It’s not fun losing at all, so playing in meaningful games and constantly putting ourselves in a position to win has been a lot of fun this year.”

Cunningham’s numbers aren’t just empty stats. He’s affecting winning for Detroit. His game is elevating with rep and the results are obvious. He’s already achieved his first All-Star appearance, and is a lock for at least the All-NBA Second Team, and if this is what he’s capable of this early, best player in the league may be in sight.

Cade Cunningham has his sights set on much higher goals in the NBA, and if 2024-25 is any indication, the Pistons have a player who can reach them.