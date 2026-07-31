Pistons Proposed to Pair Devin Booker & Cade Cunningham in New 3-Team Trade

The Detroit Pistons are still keeping an eye out for an opportunity to add a high-impact star to the roster. A 60-win season is the motivation needed to pursue such a move, however, they will have to go all out to do so.

One high target is Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. Taking the franchise centerpiece looks far-fetched, but it is not entirely impossible.

In a proposed three-team trade, the Pistons would acquire Booker from Phoenix.

The Suns would receive Tyler Herro, Ausar Thompson, Ron Holland II and first-round picks in 2027, 2029, and 2033. The Milwaukee Bucks would get Duncan Robinson, Isaiah Joe and a first-round pick in 2031.

The Pistons would be adding an extra scoring threat to the roster which already has Cade Cunningham present.

Pistons Grab Devin Booker in Potential Three-Team Deal

The Pistons would be taking on a significant salary by adding Booker. His salary for 2026-27 is at roughly $57.1 million and it moves higher from there through 2029-30 when his contract ends.

Detroit does have the flexibility and would be moving a lot of assets and draft pieces to acquire Booker. Moving pieces like Ausar Thompson who has shown defensive upside may be much, however, with the search for a co-star next to Cunningham, this could be worth a shot.

The Pistons would be close to luxury tax territory with this deal. The franchise already has contract talks ongoing with young All-NBA center Jalen Duren. His deal would be significant as well and having that together with Cunningham and Booker’s would be huge for the cap. However, it isn’t something strange as contending teams always do.

The Suns would not be moving their most significant star without getting a good return in assets and flexibility. This framework gives them that with Herro and Thompson coming as major stars who can keep the roster competitive.

The Bucks could reportedly move Herro’s much larger contract for lesser ones as they look to rebuild post-Giannis Antetokounmpo. This proposal ensures that all parties get valuable returns and targets.

Star Addition Would Take the Pistons to Next Level

Booker, 29, averaged 26.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.0 assists this past season. His scoring has always been pivotal for the Suns, however excluding the 2021 run to the NBA Finals the franchise hasn’t been close to major success.

Booker remains loyal to Phoenix but a shot at a title challenge in Detroit could catch his fancy. Playing alongside All-NBA stars Cunningham and Duren if he agrees to a deal to stay, would be a better championship opportunity.

The Pistons struggled with notable experience in the playoffs and also a secondary star next to Cunningham. Booker’s gravity as a secondary playmaker would ease the load on Detroit’s cornerstone.

With top contenders in the East already making top moves, the Pistons would want to avoid catching up and confirming that the 2025-26 regular season performance was not a fluke. Booker is the kind of addition that certifies that.