Pistons Proposed to Acquire Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster 3-Team Trade

Let’s just say the 2026 offseason has not been momentous for the Detroit Pistons, who have been in a long stalemate with star big man Jalen Duren.

Not only is Duren still dangling in free agency, but the Pistons have yet to make an impact move this summer, something many of us thought we would see early in the offseason.

It doesn’t appear that Detroit is angling to make a big move, at least not in this offseason. But if the team decides ahead of the trade deadline that it’s time to make a move, which direction might they go?

The Trade Deadline Move That Lands Donovan Mitchell With the Pistons

As February approached last season, many were calling for Detroit’s front office to pick up the phone and grab some help for ascending superstar point guard Cade Cunningham. The Pistons rebuffed. Ultimately, they paid the price for not doing so in the spring.

In a hypothetical trade scenario, the Pistons engage the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers for a trade revolving around star guard Donovan Mitchell ahead of the 2027 trade deadline. Here’s what that deal looks like:

Pistons receive: Donovan Mitchell

Cavaliers receive: Tyler Herro, Ausar Thompson, AJ Green Ron Holland II and two first round picks

Bucks receive: Duncan Robinson, Daniss Jenkins and two second round picks

It is important to reiterate that this trade is purely hypothetical and intended for some fun debate, not to stir emotion.

So why does Detroit try something like this? Because a trio of Cunningham, Mitchell and Duren would put the franchise in the thick of the Eastern Conference, which will be an all-out blood bath next season. Mitchell, one of the elite scorers in the NBA, would be a terrific backcourt with Cunningham, who was in the MVP race for much of last season.

Why Haven’t the Pistons Tried Landing a Star This Summer?

Let’s check that question. Because according to reports, the Pistons have explored superstar trades this offseason, but they felt some obstacles were in the way.

According to The Athletic, the Pistons discussed trades for players like Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant but ultimately did not pursue them because of the steep asking prices.

“The Pistons were engaged in several discussions, but nothing came to fruition,” the report stated. “(Pistons general manager Trajan) Langdon has described Detroit as exploring every option, entering the offseason. According to sources, asking prices were too high, with certain star players on the market having the value of young talent, three first-round selections and multiple pick swaps. Whether it was Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant or Trey Murphy III, the Pistons couldn’t rationalize jeopardizing their future to make a win-now move in a shortened window.”

It appears the Pistons are focused on bringing back many players from last season — though they lost a few of them in trades in free agency this summer — starting at the top with Duren. Detroit and Duren, however, remain distant in contract negotiations.

“Duren wants the max. Five years, $287 million. He is 22 years old, was a critical piece of a Pistons team that shocked the world en route to 60 wins and finished third team All-NBA,” reported Yahoo Sports’ Kelly Iko. “He’s also a restricted free agent. Detroit, having dipped into its financial flexibility war chest to acquire Isaiah Joe (nontaxpayer mid-level exception) and John Collins (sign-and-trade), is hesitant to commit nearly $60 million annually to a center who might not be dependable in a playoff setting.”

Fresh off a 60-win regular season, the Pistons aren’t quite ready to make an all-out push for a big fish. But if they are somewhat middling with the trade deadline approaching, it won’t at all be surprising if they gather their chips to acquire a marquee star.