Pistons Get Massive Game 7 Injury Update Hours Before Tipoff

The Detroit Pistons received a timely boost just hours before their season-defining Game 7, as all three of their key questionable players — Duncan Robinson, Kevin Huerter and Caris LeVert — participated in Sunday morning’s shootaround, according to multiple reports.

The development offers a significant dose of optimism for Detroit ahead of its win-or-go-home matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals at Little Caesars Arena.

Robinson (lower back soreness), Huerter (left adductor strain) and LeVert (right heel contusion) had all been listed as questionable on the official injury report entering Game 7. Their presence on the floor during shootaround suggests the Pistons could have critical depth available as they attempt to complete their comeback from a 3-2 series deficit.

Pistons Injury Update: Robinson, Huerter, LeVert Participate in Shootaround

Robinson’s status is particularly impactful after he played a key role in Detroit’s Game 6 victory. The veteran sharpshooter returned from a one-game absence due to back soreness and delivered 14 points off the bench, knocking down four 3-pointers in 20 minutes.

Through 12 playoff games, Robinson has averaged 11.8 points while shooting consistently from beyond the arc, providing spacing that has been crucial to Detroit’s offense. His availability in Game 7 would help maintain that offensive balance, especially with Cleveland focusing defensive attention on Cade Cunningham.

Huerter’s situation remains more uncertain. The 27-year-old has been dealing with a lingering adductor injury that has limited his role throughout the second round. Though he was cleared for Game 5, he logged just three minutes and did not play in Game 6. Even if active, his impact may be situational, but his presence gives coach J.B. Bickerstaff another perimeter option if needed.

LeVert, meanwhile, has managed to play through his heel injury but has been clearly affected at times. The veteran wing remains an important part of Detroit’s second unit, highlighted by his 24-point performance earlier in the series. His participation in shootaround is a positive sign for a Pistons team that has relied heavily on its bench production.

Pistons Look to Complete Comeback in Game 7 vs Cavaliers

Detroit forced Game 7 with a dominant 115-94 win in Cleveland on Friday night, continuing a postseason trend of resilience in elimination games.

Cunningham led the way with 21 points, while Jalen Duren added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Detroit’s bench, fueled by Robinson and Paul Reed, outscored Cleveland’s reserves 48-19 in a decisive swing that shifted the series back home.

“It’s going to be a fun environment for us and we’re excited to get back to the crib,” Cunningham said after Game 6.

The Pistons have now won four elimination games this postseason, including rallying from a 3-1 deficit in the first round against Orlando.

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Depth Could Decide Game 7 Outcome

With all three questionable players trending toward availability, Detroit enters Game 7 with a potential “all hands on deck” approach.

If Robinson, Huerter and LeVert are able to contribute — even in limited roles — it would ease the burden on Cunningham and provide additional scoring and defensive flexibility against a Cavaliers team led by James Harden and Donovan Mitchell.

For Cleveland, the challenge will be containing Detroit’s physicality and bench production, both of which proved decisive in Game 6.

Now, with a trip to the Eastern Conference finals on the line, the Pistons appear to be getting healthier at exactly the right time.

Game 7 is set for 8 p.m. ET in Detroit, where one of the NBA’s most surprising postseason runs will either continue — or come to an end.