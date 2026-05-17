Pistons Receive Massive Boost Ahead of Game 7 vs. Cavaliers

They’ve been here before already. Four times as a matter of fact. So why should they feel any different this time?

The Detroit Pistons are here again. They will play another Game 7 after exactly two weeks. Perhaps no one understands why the Pistons have taken this path again.

Maybe they just like it better that way.

On Sunday, the Pistons will roll out in front of their home crowd in a few hours to play Game 7 against the Cleveland Cavaliers for the right to go to the Eastern Conference finals, where they have not been since star point guard Cade Cunningham was in second grade.

There is some good news, however.

The NBA dropped a post earlier today featuring some important information for today’s Game 7. According to the post, the Pistons are 4-0 this postseason in elimination games.

In other words, that is about as big a boost the Pistons could ask for. They will be ready for whatever Sunday’s Game 7 throws at them.

Pistons Seeking to Make History

Mo-Town was going through all the emotions after Game 5. It just watched its beloved team lose three straight playoff games. At that point, it’s like, “Is this even a playoff team we’re watching?”

But somewhere inside them emerged that Bay Boy spirit.

In Bill Laimbeer or Ben Wallace fashion, the Pistons hit back in Game 6 in Cleveland thanks to a strong second half.

Detroit avoided a disastrous four-game skid to end its season. And now, it can become just the ninth team in NBA history to win multiple Game 7s in a single postseason.

The last team to do it? The championship-winning 2024-25 Oklahoma City Thunder.

Do-or-Die at Home … the Pressure is On

Maybe the Pistons have already endured the most pressure. Maybe the pressure was so intense when they were down 1-3 to the eighth-seeded Orlando Magic that overcoming that made them ready for anything.

The Pistons won three straight games and reminded the world why they are the best team in the Eastern Conference.

But true also is Pistons are now playing a superior team than they played in the first round.

The Cavaliers have Donovan Mitchell and James Harden, two stars who have seen eclectic postseason scenarios and, while both have had their failures in the postseason, they possess explosive take-over ability, especially in tandem.

Detroit knows it can’t match up in terms of firepower. But in terms of will, guts and all-out hutzpah, give it to the Pistons.

So what can Detroit expect from their All-Stars Cade Cunninham and Jalen Duren?

One can be penciled in to be himself. Or as they say in Detroit, “Cade’s gonna be Cade.”

The X-factor will always be star big man Jalen Duren, the first-time All-Star who has not lived up to the billing in these playoffs. Interestingly, he has been very strong in the most crucial games, including Game 7 of the first round and Game 6 the other night.

In Friday’s win, Duren imposed his will against Cleveland’s stellar front court, finishing the game with 15 points (most since Game 7 against the Orlando Magic), 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Pistons fans will fly to the mat to tell the world their team will win Game 7 if it gets another big-time performance from Duren.