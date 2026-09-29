Pistons Get More Bad Jalen Duren News After Brutal $200M Contract Rejection

The Jalen Duren situation with the Detroit Pistons is getting even more complicated than anticipated. The young center reportedly declined a five-year deal worth $200 million.

Duren is a restricted free agent and has until Thursday’s deadline to accept a one-year qualifying offer. This will change his status as an unrestricted free agent when next summer comes around.

According to NBA financial expert Keith Smith, there is a strong feeling that the less-preferred qualifying offer will be the final stop in this whole saga.

“I have long said I don’t think the qualifying offer is a smart path, and I don’t know if it’s really in play,” Smith said. “If it’s really this late, I don’t want to be here, the qualifying offer is absolutely in play.”

Duren also skipped the start of training camp and media duties due to the contract standoff. With time running out, the Pistons are reportedly still optimistic that a deal can be agreed to retain the All-NBA center.

Bad News for Pistons as Jalen Duren Expected to Take Qualifying Offer

Having achieved All-NBA Third Team honors after an impressive 2025-26 season, Duren was eligible for the max. His camp intended to take the full money or something close to that. His max eligible money is as high as $287 million over five years.

The Pistons started lower which didn’t cement a solid faith in Duren that they intend to offer him the max.

Smith revealed that people around the NBA are telling him they expect Duren to take the qualifying offer worth $9.6 million. At the end of the day, it is a lose-lose situation for both Duren and the Pistons.

“I think he’s going to sign the qualifying offer,” Smith added.

The new deal the Pistons put on the table reportedly contained some stipulations like weight that Duren’s camp didn’t agree with. It also had no player and team options attached, just five years straight.

The Pistons’ hesitance to succumb to Duren’s camp’s full ask may have stemmed from his rather below-par showing in the playoffs. His All-NBA performances didn’t transition to the postseason as the No. 1 Pistons exited in the second round.

Where the Situation Leaves Duren

With just a few days to the deadline, $200 million is a lot of money to give up. Duren may get his demand met next summer or not, but it is a risk at the end of the day. It is also very unlikely that contending teams will have the means to offer him that lucrative deal.

If he accepts the qualifying offer before the Oct. 1 deadline, he will be able to explore other opportunities next summer. But his demands will limit such opportunities rather than staying in a Pistons franchise aiming to build a top team in the East.

Detroit extended Ausar Thompson to a five-year, $155 million deal, and this may have played a part in Duren’s camp wanting considerably more than what his teammate was given.

The ball is in Duren’s hands to take the qualifying offer or accept what looks to be the Pistons’ final offer. It’s a take it or leave it scenario now.