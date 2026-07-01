Pistons Catch Major Break in Jalen Duren Talks After Lakers, Celtics Sign Centers

The Detroit Pistons appeared all but firmly positioned to lose All-Star center Jalen Duren in free agency. That might not be the case any longer.

With the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics each grabbing a big man to build around long-term, Duren’s options in free agency have suddenly dwindled.

Duren and the Pistons have been in a contractual stalemate for weeks. Reports say Duren has been unsatisfied with the Pistons’ offer, leading the All-NBA Third-Team center to explore his free agent suitors.

Pistons See Boost in Free Agency as Jalen Duren’s Options Have Reduced

On Wednesday, the Lakers executed a blockbuster deal for 24-year-old rising star big man Walker Kessler, whom the franchise had coveted as a major target for quite some time. Shortly after the Kessler news broke, it was announced that the Celtics inked NBA champion Mitchell Robinson in a move that delivers Boston significant frontcourt help while weakening the world champion New York Knicks.

According to earlier reports, Duren had interest in joining the Celtics. It is unclear if Duren still desires Boston after the franchise secured a deal with Robinson, the 28-year-old rim-protecting big man who played a vital role in the Knicks’ victory over the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals.

The Celtics and Lakers acquiring two of the biggest prizes on this year’s market effectively lowers Duren’s leverage. With competing teams fulfilling their big man needs, Duren might be left with no other option but to return to Detroit.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Sacramento Kings had strong interest in landing Duren in a sign-and-trade that would send three-time All-Star center Domantas Sabonis to the Pistons. But the Pistons reportedly demonstrated little to no interest in replacing Duren with the older Sabonis.

Pistons Cannot Afford to Lose Duren After Other Star’s Departure

It has been an extremely shaky offseason for the Pistons so far. Not only do they somewhat remain in danger of losing Duren in free agency, but the Pistons already lost Tobias Harris.

Harris was a dependable wing scorer for Detroit last season. In the playoffs, he trailed only Cade Cunningham as the team’s best player. But the Pistons are now left having to replace Harris, who logged eight 20-point games in the postseason.

Detroit simply cannot let Duren scurry to another team; otherwise, it would result in losing two key starters who helped lead a 60-win regular season team.

Duren is young and very-much ascending. He improved immensely in his fourth year in the league, raising his scoring average to over 19 points per game from just 11.8 points per game the year before.

Duren also secured All-Star and All-NBA honors for the first time in his career. He was the second-best player all season for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. And he’s only 22.

The Pistons must continue compiling the right building blocks around Cunningham — a blossoming superstar who was in the MVP race before a late-season injury — and not let go of what they’ve already built.