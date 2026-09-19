Pistons Reveal Jalen Duren Contract Stance After $155 Million Ausar Thompson Deal

The Detroit Pistons settled one piece of their young core’s future Friday. Now comes the harder part.

Detroit agreed to terms with Ausar Thompson on a five-year, $155 million rookie-scale extension, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania and The Athletic’s Hunter Patterson. The agreement does not include a player or team option, giving the Pistons control through the 2032 season.

But Thompson’s deal immediately redirects attention toward restricted free agent Jalen Duren.

The Pistons remain confident they eventually will reach a long-term agreement with Duren, Patterson reported, citing league sources. That belief matters after negotiations dragged through the summer without producing a contract.

Detroit’s situation is not yet at the panic stage. It is, however, approaching a pressure point.

The Pistons and Duren have less than two weeks to resolve their stalemate before an Oct. 1 deadline, though the team could agree to push back that date. The longer negotiations continue, the more questions will follow a franchise attempting to lock in one of the NBA’s most promising young foundations.

Ausar Thompson Deal Gives Pistons Some Breathing Room

Thompson’s new salary will not begin until the 2027-28 season. That delay gives president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon additional room to handle Duren’s contract before Thompson’s average annual salary climbs to $31 million.

It also makes the timing of Friday’s agreement easier to understand. The Pistons did not necessarily choose Thompson over Duren. They completed the deal that was ready while continuing to negotiate the one that was not.

Thompson, 23, earned his extension by developing into one of the league’s most disruptive defenders. The Defensive Player of the Year finalist averaged 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, two steals and 0.9 blocks across 73 games last season.

His 215 combined steals and blocks ranked third in the NBA, trailing only Victor Wembanyama and Scottie Barnes. Thompson also earned first-team All-Defensive honors, becoming the first Pistons player to do so since Ben Wallace after the 2005-06 season.

At $31 million annually, Thompson’s contract could age well as the salary cap rises.

Jalen Duren Negotiations Carry Bigger Stakes

Duren’s value is equally clear.

The 22-year-old center averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds while shooting 65% from the field during his breakout All-Star season. His production, age and chemistry with Cade Cunningham give him significant leverage.

Detroit still holds the strongest negotiating position because it owns Duren’s Bird rights and can offer more money than another team. Restricted free agency also gives the Pistons the ability to match an outside offer.

The larger concern is long-term flexibility. Cunningham’s five-year, $269.1 million extension already anchors the payroll. Thompson’s contract adds another major commitment. A new Duren deal would make Detroit expensive, but it also could secure three foundational players under 25.

That is the balance the Pistons must strike. They cannot treat every young player as untouchable, but Duren has developed beyond a replaceable prospect.

Thompson’s extension provided certainty. A Duren agreement would provide something even more valuable: proof that Detroit intends to keep the core of its resurgence together.

For now, the Pistons remain confident. The next two weeks will show whether that confidence can finally produce a contract.