Pistons Remove Jalen Duren Contract Obstacle Before Key Deadline

The Detroit Pistons have removed a source of friction from their negotiations with Jalen Duren. Whether that is enough to end their standoff remains unresolved.

A weight clause discussed during talks is no longer under consideration, The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Hunter Patterson reported Wednesday. The provision was never put in writing. Detroit’s five-year, $200 million offer is fully guaranteed and contains no weight-related conditions.

The change addresses a proposal that frustrated Duren and his representatives. It does not mean they have agreed on a contract.

With Thursday’s qualifying offer deadline approaching, Detroit has removed one obstacle. The financial gap and the strain surrounding the negotiations remain.

Pistons Drop Weight Clause From Jalen Duren Talks

Wednesday’s report clarifies what changed: Detroit abandoned a negotiating request, rather than removing a written penalty from a signed agreement.

Duren has yet to accept the offer.

The update follows Amick’s warning that Trajan Langdon’s media day remarks could deepen Duren’s frustration. Langdon referenced a difficult experience in New Orleans, which Amick interpreted as an allusion to Zion Williamson.

That history added sensitivity to the weight discussion. Langdon worked in the Pelicans’ front office when Williamson’s contract included weight protections.

Removing the request gives Detroit and Duren room to concentrate on the remaining terms. It does not establish whether the center feels differently about the process.

At 22, Duren is eligible for a five-year maximum contract worth approximately $287 million. Detroit’s offer remains substantially below that ceiling.

There is also a comparison in Houston. Amen Thompson received a five-year, $208 million extension with a 10% trade kicker despite having neither an All-Star selection nor an All-NBA honor. Duren earned All-NBA third-team recognition last season.

That comparison gives Duren another benchmark, although awards alone do not determine a player’s market.

Brian Windhorst Floats $210 Million Compromise

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On ESPN’s “NBA Today” on Tuesday, Brian Windhorst suggested Detroit add incentives that could bring the package to $210 million, giving Duren a concession he could point to.

Windhorst proposed difficult performance targets, including winning MVP. His suggestion was a potential compromise, not a reported Pistons offer or a recommendation to guarantee $210 million.

Duren’s more consequential alternative remains the one-year, $9.6 million qualifying offer. Its current acceptance deadline is 11:59 p.m. Eastern on Thursday.

Signing it would put him on course for unrestricted free agency next summer.

The Athletic reported that a four-year maximum deal elsewhere could leave him marginally ahead over five seasons compared with Detroit’s offer. But he would first have to get through a season without that long-term financial protection.

Thursday’s deadline applies to the qualifying offer; it does not automatically end long-term negotiations. The sides could also agree to extend it.

Langdon has maintained that Detroit wants Duren back.

“We will be excited to have him in, regardless of what decision he does make,” he said Monday.

Duren must now decide whether an offer without the disputed condition provides enough security and recognition to surrender the chance to choose his next team next summer.