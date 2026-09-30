NBA Insider Warns Pistons President’s Remarks Could Backfire in Jalen Duren Standoff

Jalen Duren’s contract standoff with the Detroit Pistons has another source of friction: Trajan Langdon’s reference to a difficult experience in New Orleans.

The Athletic’s Sam Amick believes those remarks could push the sides further apart as Thursday’s deadline approaches for Duren to accept his qualifying offer.

Appearing on Open Floor with Chris Mannix, Amick interpreted Langdon’s comments as a reference to Zion Williamson and questioned the timing of that comparison.

“It’s going to piss him off even more,” Amick said. “The disrespect is going to be on an even greater level.”

Amick was assessing how the comments could land. He did not attribute that response directly to Duren.

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Why Pistons President’s Remarks Concerned Amick

Langdon did not name Williamson during his media day appearance. He invoked his previous job while discussing his experience handling difficult situations.

“It’s the first time I’ve had to handle it here,” Langdon said. “I was in New Orleans for five years with a certain player that wasn’t easy to deal with, so I do have experience in that.”

Langdon emphasized controlling what the organization could control.

Amick described the player as “presumably Zion Williamson,” connecting the remarks to the reported weight provisions that have become a point of contention in Duren’s negotiations.

Langdon worked in New Orleans when the Pelicans included weight protections in Williamson’s contract. Amick questioned whether that history belonged in a public discussion of Duren, arguing that Williamson’s circumstances were in their own category.

Detroit’s challenge is persuading a young All-NBA center to commit long term while addressing his frustration with how the negotiations have unfolded.

For Amick, the media day remarks risked making that task harder.

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Four Interested Teams Add Context to Duren’s Confidence

The Pistons have offered Duren five years and $200 million fully guaranteed. The one-year qualifying offer would pay him $9.6 million and allow him to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Amick said Duren’s information about his potential market has strengthened his confidence in considering that route.

Andscape’s Marc J. Spears identified four interested teams: the Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards. ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks has projected that nine teams could have cap space next summer, including teams linked to Duren.

Those possibilities help explain his willingness to consider sacrificing immediate security. They do not guarantee a maximum offer next July.

Amick said a maximum contract next summer could allow Duren to recover the financial difference over five years. First, however, he would have to navigate a season with substantially less guaranteed money.

An injury could change that calculation. Another disappointing postseason could also make his previous playoff struggles harder for prospective suitors to dismiss.

Amick understood Duren’s argument, citing Amen Thompson’s $208 million agreement as a comparison for a player with All-NBA recognition.

But whether Duren would follow through if Detroit refused to improve its offer remained unresolved.

“I don’t know the answer to that,” Amick said.

Detroit has until Thursday to make accepting its offer feel like a decision Duren can embrace.