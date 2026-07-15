Detroit Pistons’ Jalen Duren Saga Nearing Conclusion, NBA Insider Says

The Detroit Pistons entered the offseason with one objective above all others: keep Jalen Duren in Detroit.

Nearly three weeks into free agency, that goal appears closer than ever.

NBA insider Jake Fischer said Tuesday that the Pistons are nearing a resolution with the restricted free-agent center, signaling the organization’s most important piece of offseason business could soon be complete.

Speaking during Bleacher Report’s livestream, Fischer indicated there is little left for Detroit to accomplish beyond finalizing Duren’s next contract.

“I think the Pistons are nearing a conclusion for Jalen Duren and his restricted free agency,” Fischer said. “But I don’t really have any other major domino to fall for the Pistons.”

For a franchise that has spent the past several seasons building around Cade Cunningham, Duren has always been viewed as the other foundational pillar. Fischer’s latest update suggests Detroit is on the verge of making that commitment official.

Pistons’ Summer Business Is Essentially Complete

While much of the NBA continues to wait on several prominent restricted free agents, Fischer described Detroit’s offseason as largely settled.

“I think bringing on Isaiah Joe ended up being their main addition,” Fischer said. “Now they brought back Kevin Huerter on a good deal. They turned Caris LeVert into two good pieces in Taurean Prince and Gary Harris, who still have some level of rotation-caliber playoff contribution left in them.”

“I don’t really think Detroit, I’m not expecting anything major to come from Detroit.”

That outlook reflects how president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon approached the summer.

Rather than chasing another headline acquisition, the Pistons prioritized complementing their young core with proven veterans while preserving the financial flexibility necessary to retain Duren long term.

Negotiations Have Quietly Shifted in Detroit’s Favor

Fischer’s latest update builds on reporting he shared last week, when he said Detroit’s trade involving Caris LeVert, Taurean Prince and Gary Harris created enough cap flexibility to continue advancing negotiations with Duren.

At the time, Fischer said the two sides had “gotten closer.”

The market has moved even further in Detroit’s favor.

The Los Angeles Lakers, one of the teams linked to Duren before free agency, exhausted their remaining premium assets to acquire Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz before filling out the rest of their roster.

Sacramento’s reported interest likewise faded without meaningful traction.

Veteran NBA insider Zach Lowe echoed that reality on Wednesday, saying on The Zach Lowe Show that the Pistons are expected to re-sign Duren unless “some crazy sign-and-trade” unexpectedly develops.

Because Duren earned All-NBA Third Team honors last season, he qualified for the NBA’s higher maximum salary criteria under the Rose Rule.

According to Detroit Free Press Pistons reporter Omari Sankofa II, that increased Detroit’s maximum extension offer from approximately five years and $239 million to as much as five years and $287 million.

Earlier this offseason, ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel reported the Pistons preferred a deal averaging roughly $35 million annually—about five years and $175 million—viewing recent extensions signed by Alperen Sengun (five years, $185 million) and Jarrett Allen (three years, $90 million) as more appropriate benchmarks than a full maximum contract.

That sizable gap initially complicated negotiations. Fischer’s latest update, however, suggests the two sides have made significant progress toward finding common ground.

Franchise Belief Never Changed

Detroit’s confidence in Duren has remained remarkably consistent despite his uneven postseason.

The 22-year-old followed his first All-Star campaign by averaging 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 65% from the field over 70 regular-season games.

His production dipped during the playoffs, but internally, the organization has continued to view him as Cunningham’s long-term frontcourt partner rather than a trade chip.

Contract negotiations have centered more on valuation than on commitment.

Earlier this offseason, Duren became eligible for a higher maximum contract after earning All-NBA honors, though multiple reports indicated Detroit preferred a deal below the full Rose Rule maximum.

Fischer’s latest comments suggest those financial differences are no longer preventing progress.

Unless another team unexpectedly presents an offer significant enough to change Detroit’s thinking, the Pistons appear poised to accomplish the one move they have prioritized all summer.

Keeping their franchise center exactly where they always intended him to be.