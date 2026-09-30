Pistons ‘2 For 1’ Jalen Duren Trade Idea With Hawks “Makes A Ton Of Sense“

As time goes on and contract extension negotiations between the Detroit Pistons and restricted free agent Jalen Duren continue, the situation has only become messier, and the idea of the team trading the young center has only become a more likely reality with the start of the NBA season just a few weeks away.

Duren declined a $200 million contract offer from the Pistons, missed media day, and has no current plans to report to training camp as a restricted free agent.

With that, rival teams have reported interest in trading for the rising star big man, and the idea of Detroit finally moving the unhappy 22-year-old is becoming more and more realistic as the days go on.

That being said, a new Pistons trade idea to send Duren elsewhere is gaining traction, as it gives the player a fresh start while also letting Detroit keep strong talent around franchise superstar Cade Cunningham.

Pistons Jalen Duren Trade Idea With Atlanta Hawks

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Bill Simmons outlined a Pistons trade proposal with the Atlanta Hawks that sends Duren South and two players back up to the Motor City to finally end one of the more wild offseason storylines and continuing issues for last season’s top-seeded team in the East.

Here is his Pistons’ Duren trade idea:

Detroit Pistons receive: Onyeka Okongwu and Dyson Daniels

Atlanta Hawks receive: Jalen Duren

“There’s only one trade that I really like, and I don’t know if you were focused on this one, but Atlanta,” Simmons said. “I just think Okongwu and Daniels for Duren makes a ton of sense to me for everybody involved, especially when they got Lu Dort,” he said.

The NBA podcaster said this trade proposal would be a win-win for both teams. Atlanta could use an upgrade to finally compete in the East, while Detroit gets two proven players back for Duren who are still on Cunningham’s timeline.

“Adding him, he can just basically go in the Daniels spot as another lockdown defender for them, and now you’re upgrading at center,” he added. “And then if I’m Detroit, I get out of this, I’ve split up the contracts. Daniels is at 25 a year, which is probably fair.”

With Daniels set to begin a four-year, $100 million contract this season and Okongwu set to earn roughly $16 million this year, the money lines up if the Hawks sign Duren to a deal worth about $200 million over five years.

Why Detroit Does This Deal For Daniels And Okongwu

Outside of the two obvious reasons for making this Duren trade for the Pistons being to finally end this messy saga and continue to build around Cunningham, Detroit should make this deal because they get some pretty decent talent back in return.

Daniels likely can’t be the high-end scoring threat the Pistons would want, but his 11.9 points on 51.7% shooting isn’t nothing. He’s nowhere close to being an average three-point shooter, but he’s one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA, leading the league in steals two years ago and with two All-Defensive team selections. Daniels’ career average of 1.9 steals would also drastically elevate Detroit’s ceiling on defense.

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Okongwu is a similar story, as though he isn’t the same level of big man compared to Duren, but he put up 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks on 48% shooting in the best season of his career last year in Atlanta.

In this Pistons trade proposal, Detroit gets back two starting-caliber players for Duren, which might be one of the best offers available.

Other teams are reportedly more interested in a trade for the restricted free agent, but depending on what the haul the Pistons would get back, it’s hard not to see Simmons’ proposal as one worth discussing for the front office.

Though just a trade idea, this could be the one that fixes a few issues for the Pistons and keeps them in title contention in the East.