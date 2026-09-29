Pistons Get Major Jalen Duren Trade News As Kings, Bucks Set To Outbid $200M Offer

The Detroit Pistons‘ offseason contract extension saga with restricted free agent Jalen Duren has gotten messier as the days go on, and with just a few weeks before the start of the 2026-27 NBA season, the idea of a sign-and-trade, either with the Sacramento Kings or Milwaukee Bucks, is becoming a more likely reality.

The Pistons recently offered Duren a five-year, $200 million contract extension, but the center turned that down. He declined to attend Detroit’s media day and is expected to miss the start of training camp as the two sides have yet to agree on a new deal.

Both the Kings and Bucks had previously reported interest in a Duren trade, and according to a new report, even if the Pistons desperately want to keep him, he might force his way out for a bigger payday on one of those two teams.

Pistons Get Bad Jalen Duren News, Bucks Or Kings Trade Could Be Coming

Writing for Sports Illustrated, NBA insider Chris Mannix offered some new details on the Pistons-Duren situation, which just keeps getting worse as time goes on.

In his recent article, Mannix reported that after Duren turned down the $200 million contract extension offer by Detroit, either the Kings or Bucks could be willing to offer him more money in a new deal.

“Clearly, Duren and his representatives believe there is more cash out there. Sacramento and Milwaukee have interest in Duren, a source confirmed, and likely would plus-up the offer if Detroit was willing to play ball on a sign-and-trade,” he wrote. “The Pistons, to this point, are not. Detroit has been steadfast in its unwillingness to deal Duren, sources say, believing they have offered market value for the 22-year-old center.”

If Duren and the Pistons can’t agree on a deal, he has until Thursday to sign the qualifying offer in what would be considered a stunning turn of events.

However, both head decision-maker in Detroit, Trajan Langdon, and Pistons’ franchise star Cade Cunningham both expressed hope at media day that Duren would be back and welcomed with open arms.

Still, at this point, that’s nowhere close to a guarantee, and even if Detroit doesn’t want to trade him, they might start looking at what offers are on the table.

Two Jalen Duren Trade Ideas Are More Likely Than Ever

Both Sacramento and Milwaukee have been the two teams reported to share the most interest in Duren, and each has sizable trade packages they could be willing to give up to land the 22-year-old center in a massive move.

Writing for DetroitJockCity.com, Cem Yolbulan outlined two huge Duren trade ideas that, at this point, can’t be ruled out.

Here’s the first Pistons trade proposal, seeing Duren head out West to the Kings:

Detroit Pistons receive: Domantas Sabonis and three first-round picks

Sacramento Kings receive: Jalen Duren

Yolbulan also had a Duren trade idea that sends him to the Bucks:

Detroit Pistons receive: Myles Turner and Ryan Rollins

Milwaukee Bucks receive: Jalen Duren

Considering what the Pistons would lose in a sign-and-trade with Duren, getting back a center like Sabonis or Turner feels more reasonable of an idea compared to getting a scoring wing back in return.

Duren wants money, but not what Detroit most recently put on the table. It’s gotten very messy between the two sides over the past few weeks, and the idea of a trade truly can’t be ruled out until the player and franchise agree on a new deal, or the center takes the qualifying offer in what would be one of the biggest risks in recent memory.

Turning down $200 million would be extremely difficult for anybody, let alone a star NBA player, but Duren just did that, with his future now more uncertain than ever before.