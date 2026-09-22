Pistons Proposed Trade Lands Cade Cunningham Dynamic Co-Star, Duren Replacement

The Detroit Pistons have already put $200 million on the table for Jalen Duren.

If that still is not enough, president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon may have to start thinking about the alternative Detroit has resisted all summer.

A sign-and-trade.

Duren remains unsigned after the Pistons increased their offer from five years and $190 million to five years and $200 million, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported. He has until Oct. 1 to accept Detroit’s $9.6 million qualifying offer, which would allow him to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. Milwaukee and Sacramento are among the teams with serious interest, according to The Athletic.

That leaves Detroit facing an uncomfortable possibility: Duren could play one more season with the Pistons and then leave without bringing anything back.

A three-team proposal involving the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets could offer Detroit a way out.

Pistons Land Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware in Trade Proposal

The hypothetical framework would look like this:

Milwaukee Bucks receive: Jalen Duren in a sign-and-trade and Detroit’s 2031 first-round pick, top-10 protected.

Detroit Pistons receive: Tyler Herro and Kel’el Ware.

Brooklyn Nets receive: Kevin Huerter, Tolu Smith and Dallas’ 2031 second-round pick from Detroit.

Detroit owns its 2031 first-round pick and also controls Dallas’ 2031 second-rounder, giving the Pistons the draft capital needed to compensate both Milwaukee and a third-team facilitator.

The proposal is hypothetical, and Brooklyn would require additional salary maneuvering to complete the transaction under its current payroll structure. But the basic concept addresses Detroit’s two biggest problems if Duren decides he wants out.

Ware replaces Duren in the middle.

Herro gives Cade Cunningham the dynamic offensive co-star Detroit still lacks.

Herro Could Give Cade Cunningham Needed Scoring Partner

Ausar Thompson has become one of the NBA’s premier defenders, earning first-team All-Defensive honors last season, but his offensive game remains a work in progress. He averaged 9.9 points last season, making it difficult for Detroit to rely on him as Cunningham’s second high-level offensive option.

Detroit’s interest in Herro would not be new. The Pistons were linked to the former All-Star earlier in the offseason, making his inclusion in this proposal more than just a theoretical fit.

Herro would change that immediately.

The 26-year-old averaged 20.5 points and 4.1 assists last season while shooting 37.8% from 3-point range. He can create his own shot, attack off Cunningham’s playmaking and punish defenses for loading up on Detroit’s franchise guard.

Ware would soften the loss of Duren considerably. The 22-year-old, 7-foot center averaged 11.1 points, nine rebounds and 1.1 blocks last season and remains on his rookie contract.

Milwaukee would not make that exchange cheaply. The Bucks acquired Herro and Ware in the Giannis Antetokounmpo blockbuster, along with several young players and significant draft capital.

That is why Detroit’s protected 2031 first is included.

The Bucks could argue they can simply keep Ware, allow Herro’s contract to expire and pursue Duren next summer if he reaches unrestricted free agency. Detroit can counter that Sacramento and other teams could do the same.

But the Pistons carry the most dangerous risk.

If Duren signs the qualifying offer and eventually walks, Detroit gets nothing.

Turning him into Herro, a legitimate scoring partner for Cunningham, and Ware, a 22-year-old replacement center, would make that possibility considerably easier to stomach.