Pistons Proposed to Trade Jalen Duren for $180 Million 6’10” Elite Wing Scorer

The Detroit Pistons are staring at a revamped Eastern Conference … and more frustration surrounding All-Star big man Jalen Duren.

Duren, 22, figures to be a long-term franchise cornerstone in Detroit, but the two sides have yet to come to terms on a new contract. Meanwhile, many top teams in the East have made eye-catching moves this offseason, from the Philadelphia 76ers adding Jaylen Brown and LeBron James to the Miami Heat adding Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“There’s been zero progress,” NBA insider Siegel said, referring to the ongoing stalemate between Duren and the Pistons.” “They don’t view him as a max-level guy … and that’s why the situation is going to continue to drag on. It’s gonna go on to late August, possibly early September, maybe even late September, and then past training camp … I’ve heard nothing about sign-and-trades; the Pistons are not interested in that. And everybody I talk to says Jalen Duren is not going to be taking the qualifying offer.”

Time for Pistons to Move on from Jalen Duren?

In a traditional sense, moving a young All-Star that helped lead a team to 60 wins isn’t logical. Duren proved last season that he is an ideal fit alongside the ascending Cade Cunningham. But at what point does Detroit consider exploring what assets it can pick up in a deal for Duren?

According to Pistons reporter John Hobbs, one direction the Pistons could go is dealing Duren in a trade for Brooklyn Nets star forward Michael Porter Jr.

“Brooklyn has little incentive to tank after three straight lottery appearances and no control of its 2027 first-round pick,” Hobbs penned. “That could make the Nets willing to move assets for Duren, and they can form a Julius Randle-Michael Porter Jr.-Duren frontcourt. A sign-and-trade could also center on Porter Jr., whom the Pistons could have interest in if the pieces fit. A consistent scorer from inside and outside, he would provide the Pistons with a potential secondary scorer to Cunningham, having averaged 24.2 points on 46% shooting last season.”

Porter, 28, is an elite scorer in his prime. That alone gives the Pistons some incentive to add him alongside Cunningham.

Had Duren already been under contract, it would have been somewhat foolish to give him up for the much-older Porter, who has a notable injury history. But with Duren unsigned, and with the growing possibility that he accepts the qualifying offer, making him a free agent next summer, that fear could creep into the back of Detroit’s mind.

Would Porter Make Detroit Better?

A former first round pick, Porter averaged a career-high 24.2 points per game and shot 46 percent from the field last season, albeit as the No. 1 scoring option on the (tanking) Nets. If Porter can be had at a modest price in Duren sign-and-trade, there’s a chance the Pistons explore a deal.

Last month, the Athletic reported that the Pistons looked into potential trades for star Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Trey Murphy III but ultimately decided not to pursue any deal because of the asking prices.

“The Pistons were engaged in several discussions, but nothing came to fruition,” the report stated. “(General manager Trajan) Langdon has described Detroit as exploring every option, entering the offseason. According to sources, asking prices were too high, with certain star players on the market having the value of young talent, three first-round selections and multiple pick swaps. Whether it was Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant or Trey Murphy III, the Pistons couldn’t rationalize jeopardizing their future to make a win-now move in a shortened window.”

Does Detroit make it a deal with Brooklyn if the Nets toss in a couple of first round picks along with Porter?

With Cunningham in charge, Porter, a scoring-minded wing, would be a true upgrade over Tobis Harris, who departed for the San Antonio Spurs in free agency.