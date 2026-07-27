Pistons’ Jalen Duren Weighs Unexpected Contract Move, Insider Says

The Detroit Pistons entered the offseason expecting Jalen Duren to remain one of the franchise’s long-term pillars.

Whether they can agree on what that future is worth has become the far more complicated question.

The contract standoff between the Pistons and their restricted free-agent center took another turn Sunday when NBA insider Marc Stein reported in The Stein Line late Sunday night that Duren is considering signing his one-year qualifying offer if negotiations on a long-term deal continue to stall.

Should that unlikely scenario unfold, Duren would play the 2026-27 season on a $9.6 million contract before becoming an unrestricted free agent next summer, stripping Detroit of the matching rights that typically protect teams in restricted free agency.

Stein stressed Duren is only considering the option, not committing to it. But the report underscores how far apart the two sides remain after weeks of negotiations.

Detroit’s Hesitation Has Been Clear

The Pistons’ position has not changed.

Multiple insiders, including ESPN’s Vincent Goodwill and Yahoo Sports’ Kelly Iko, reported last week that Duren is seeking a five-year, $287 million maximum extension after earning All-NBA Third Team honors.

Detroit has shown little interest in reaching that number.

According to Iko, the Pistons’ valuation is believed to be closer to the 25% maximum salary slot—just over $40 million annually—than the 30% maximum Duren is pursuing.

The difference isn’t minor. Over five years, it amounts to tens of millions of dollars.

Detroit’s hesitation isn’t simply about Duren’s regular-season production.

While the 22-year-old averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds during the Pistons’ 60-win campaign, his numbers dipped to 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds during the postseason. League executives have questioned whether committing nearly $60 million annually to a center is prudent before seeing him prove he can anchor a deep playoff run.

Bigger Decisions Are Coming for Pistons

The Pistons are negotiating with one eye on the future.

Cade Cunningham already occupies one designated maximum contract, while All-Defensive forward Ausar Thompson is extension eligible and expected to command a substantial raise.

Detroit also tightened its payroll flexibility earlier this summer by using the non-taxpayer midlevel exception on Isaiah Joe and acquiring John Collins in a sign-and-trade.

Taken together, those moves help explain why the organization has remained disciplined despite Duren’s All-NBA breakthrough.

Pistons president Trajan Langdon has consistently emphasized sustainable team building over aggressive spending. Committing another maximum contract now could make that balancing act significantly more difficult as Detroit tries to keep its young core together while maintaining roster flexibility.

A Risky Gamble Remains on the Table

Restricted free agency overwhelmingly favors incumbent teams, leaving players with few avenues to create leverage.

Stein’s report suggests Duren may be willing to explore one of the rare exceptions.

Accepting the qualifying offer would allow him to reach unrestricted free agency in 2027, but only after turning down long-term guaranteed money and assuming the risk of injury or regression.

Goodwill noted last week that players in Duren’s position rarely choose that path.

That reality explains why league executives continue to view the negotiations as a waiting game rather than a sprint.

As one executive told Yahoo Sports, “They’re just going to sit and stare at each other. It’s a staring contest.”

For now, neither side appears ready to blink.

The Pistons still view Duren as a foundational piece alongside Cunningham and Thompson. Duren still believes his All-NBA season merits a maximum commitment.

Stein’s latest report simply illustrates that, nearly a week after Detroit’s negotiating stance became public, the gap separating the two sides remains as wide as ever.