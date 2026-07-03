Pistons Proposed to Land Kevin Durant for 3 Key Players in Blockbuster Trade

The Detroit Pistons could build on an impressive 2025-26 by adding contention-level stars to their roster.

According to Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey, a move for Houston Rockets veteran Kevin Durant is not far-fetched, offering a high-upside addition to pair with Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren.

In a proposed deal, the Pistons would acquire Durant while sending Duncan Robinson, Caris LeVert, and Ron Holland II.

Since Stewart was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies after this proposal was made, he will be substituted by Holand.

“This particular framework has Detroit giving up a lot of depth to get a player near the end of his career, but a top three of Cunningham, Durant and Jalen Duren would fit together well and be one of the East’s most talented trios,” Bailey wrote.

Durant joined the Rockets last offseason and despite turning 38 before the start of next season, he remains one of the best players in the league.

The Pistons’ Possibilities With Kevin Durant

A Durant trade won’t be the first time he has had to engage in a major swing. His move to Houston was a record seven-team trade. This time around, such a number won’t be needed if he were to move out of the Rockets.

Durant’s contract makes him a realistic target. His two-year $90 million deal, which he signed with the Rockets, will run out in 2027-28. It has a player option, which provides Houston with some long-term commitment while keeping salary-matching options open for trades.

The Rockets might deem it necessary to move his deal and focus on another strategy moving forward. He was brought in to help improve their postseason and they still went out in the first round. Not that it had too much to do with Durant, as he was injured for the most part.

The Pistons can take Durant’s deal, although with him, Cunningham, and Duren, who is lining up for a max, they will approach the luxury tax threshold. This is why the franchise probably sought to move some pieces as the first order of business for their postseason.

Moving on from Tobias Harris and Isaiah Stewart created over $40 million in cap space for Detroit, which is a huge chunk of space. Although it means that any notable addition like Durant will have to be followed up by lesser contract stars to fill the roster spot.

The Pistons would be betting on Durant’s elite skill and veteran presence translating into immediate wins rather than long-term youth accumulation. The Rockets did that, but it didn’t work out, which may hinder any trade. If Durant were healthy, they could have stood a chance of a deeper postseason run.

Durant’s Elite Wing Scoring is What Detroit Needs

One thing the Pistons can take from the postseason this year is that they were inexperienced. Durant, a two-time Finals MVP, can help fix their experience problem. His value could accelerate the development of Cunningham, Duren, and others.

He won’t be coming in as the main man, but rather as a vital experienced star for a good roster.

“The potential for stylistic or off-court clashes wouldn’t be as great in Detroit either,” Bailey added. “There’s no question whose team this is. And no one would expect Durant to take that mantle from Cunningham.”

Durant played and started 78 games, which means his body is still in top shape. He did have that injury in the playoffs, which was strange considering how durable he was in the regular season.

If he makes the jump to Detroit, he could help add needed scoring and spacing to a team that finished at the top of the Eastern Conference.