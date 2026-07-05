Pistons Held 3-Team Kevin Durant Trade Talks: Report

The Detroit Pistons never landed Kevin Durant.

That doesn’t mean they stopped trying.

Long before the Boston Celtics ultimately traded Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Pistons quietly explored one of the offseason’s most ambitious trade concepts in an effort to pair Durant with franchise cornerstone Cade Cunningham.

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Detroit was deeply involved in discussions surrounding a potential three-team framework involving the Celtics and Houston Rockets. While the proposed deal never gained meaningful traction, two league sources told ClutchPoints the Pistons were determined to find a pathway to acquire Durant.

The report offers the clearest indication yet that Detroit’s front office views Cunningham as ready to compete alongside another superstar.

Pistons Searched for Durant Path

As speculation swirled around Brown’s future in Boston, a complicated trade framework surfaced that would have involved the Celtics, Rockets and Pistons.

Houston, however, never embraced the concept.

Siegel reported that the Rockets had no interest in trading both Alperen Şengün and Durant in the same deal, nor were they serious participants in discussions involving Brown after acquiring Durant last summer.

That left Detroit and Boston attempting to build a structure that would send Durant to the Pistons while helping the Celtics address other priorities.

Ultimately, nothing materialized.

League sources told ClutchPoints the framework never progressed beyond preliminary conversations, and separate discussions between Detroit and Houston also failed to gain momentum.

Durant Likes the Idea of Playing With Cade

Even though negotiations stalled, one detail stood out.

According to Siegel, league sources said Durant has interest in playing alongside Cunningham.

The admiration appears to be mutual.

Durant has repeatedly praised Cunningham since the former No. 1 overall pick entered the league, previously describing the Pistons star as a “special talent.”

The Pistons’ interest also reflects just how quickly Cunningham has transformed the franchise into a legitimate contender.

He led Detroit to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference while finishing fifth in MVP voting after another breakthrough campaign. Across 64 regular-season games, Cunningham averaged 23.9 points, 9.9 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks while shooting 46.1% from the field, cementing himself as one of the NBA’s premier two-way lead guards.

Pairing that ascending superstar with one of the greatest scorers in NBA history would have immediately vaulted Detroit into the championship conversation, helping explain why the Pistons remained determined to find a path to Durant.

Door May Not Be Closed

Detroit’s pursuit may not be over.

According to Siegel, many around the league remain skeptical that Houston views Durant as a long-term fixture despite his contract running through the 2027-28 season.

The Rockets reportedly do not consider Durant untouchable, and league sources told ClutchPoints the Pistons are expected to be at the front of the line if Houston revisits trade discussions.

For now, Durant remains a Rocket.

But the latest reporting suggests Detroit has already made its intentions clear.

If one of the greatest scorers in NBA history becomes available again, the Pistons won’t be watching from the sidelines.

They’ll be in front of the line, banging on Rockets’ door to bring him to Detroit to become Cunningham’s running mate.