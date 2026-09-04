Report: Pistons Get Major Kyrie Irving Trade Update Amid Jalen Duren Saga

This offseason has become rather exhausting for the Detroit faithful. The Pistons have yet to make that splashy move many fans were hoping for and, to make things a few notches worse, star center Jalen Duren is still unsigned.

After the Pistons season ended, there were expectations that the franchise would look to make a major offseason move to bring ascending superstar point guard Cade Cunningham a bonafide second option. More than three months into the summer, the Pistons appear prepared to bring back almost the same roster from last season.

That brings us to NBA trade rumors surrounding some of the biggest names in the league, including Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving, whom the Pistons showed interest in acquiring earlier in the offseason.

The Latest on Kyrie Irving as Pistons Battle Duren’s Restricted Free Agent

Irving, 34, may be an aging star coming off a major knee injury, but that hasn’t stopped teams from targeting the former All-Star point guard. According to league insider Brett Siegel, the trade interest in Irving is still out there, but the Mavs have maintained their stance on their star.

“They’ve turned down multiple trade inquiries for him this summer,” Siegel said of Irving. “There were a ton of teams, including the Detroit Pistons … that wanted to make a trade for Kyrie Irving. Dallas is not wanting to trade him, they made that very clear. They want to see what he looks like on this team next to Cooper Flagg before they make a decision. Nothing has really changed on that front since the offseason started. So another one of those wait-and-see opportunities around the league.”

There is belief around the league, however, that Irving’s time in Dallas won’t last too much longer.

“Irving, who played only one game alongside Davis during their short stint together as Mavericks teammates, has given no indication of a desire to leave Dallas,” a recent ESPN article read. “The Mavs have declined to engage teams that have inquired about his availability as Irving prepares to return from the knee injury that sidelined him all of last season.”

The article added: “But front offices across the league anticipate that one or both parties could decide it’s in their best interest to part ways, wondering about the long-term fit of the 34-year-old Irving as the Mavs prioritize building around teenage prodigy Cooper Flagg.

Irving Makes Sense for Detroit; What’s Up With Duren?

Irving hasn’t played an NBA game since March 2025. Before his injury, the nine-time All-Star was very much among the top flight players in the league, averaging close to 25 points per game while shooting 40 percent from the 3-point line.

With the Pistons still in need of some help in the creation and playmaking department, Irving appears to be the perfect backcourt star alongside Cunningham.

Meanwhile, the Pistons are still stuck in the Duren situation, with both sides not seeing eye-to-eye on a new contract figure.

“According to league sources, the Pistons are offering a five-year deal that would pay Duren in the range of $35 million annually. Duren, who is represented by agent Chafie Fields of The Team, is requesting a deal with an average salary in excess of $40 million.”

Duren, 22, is coming off his best season as a pro, achieving All-Star and All-NBA honors for the first time and being a driving force of a 60-win team.

Detroit must retain Duren and continue developing its young core around Cunningham. But it does appear the saga could drag on a while longer.