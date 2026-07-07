Pistons Proposed to Land Kevin Durant in Major Jalen Duren Sign-and-Trade

The Detroit Pistons could make a major roster move by trading All-NBA center Jalen Duren.

New contract talks have stalled as Duren’s camp is demanding a max, which he is eligible for, following an All-NBA third team selection in 2025-26.

According to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, the Pistons still hold leverage but could be forced to move because of Duren’s demands.

“There is no team out there that has cap space to be able to give him a $30+ million contract that he wants,” Siegel said. “The Pistons are not willing to go that high on a deal and it’s understandable why, even though he is an All-NBA, All-Star talent, he was non-existent in the playoffs.”

With limited options in terms of which franchise can take his deal, there is a scenario that Duren could be part of a deal that potentially lands the Pistons veteran superstar, Kevin Durant.

Does a Kevin Durant to Pistons Deal Work?

Duren, 22, is a restricted free agent and he unlocked a five-year, up to $287 million max eligibility from Detroit, but other teams are limited to four-year, roughly $177 million offers that the Pistons can match.

One of the franchises that reportedly had a desire to force a move was the Los Angeles Lakers and they already signed Walker Kessler. This has left it down to the Pistons, but the standoff has fueled speculation about sign-and-trade scenarios.

“Maybe something happens with the Houston Rockets, maybe get back involved and they try to get a deal done for Kevin Durant,” Siegel added. “Because we know they have interest in Durant… Kevin Durant has interest in playing with Cade Cunningham.”

The Rockets reportedly don’t consider Durant “untouchable” this offseason. Though they are not shopping him, if they receive a strong offer, he could go.

Durant signed a two-year $90 million extension when he joined Houston has a player option for 2027-28. His deal on a short-term basis looks better for future flexibility for the Pistons than giving Duren the same amount over five years.

However, the Pistons would rather keep a younger Duren as they face no win-now pressure. However, if his camp continues seeking the max, moving him for Durant becomes a viable alternative.

A sign-and-trade would mean that Houston demands multiple first-round picks or promising young talent alongside Duren. Due to the age factor, the returns for Durant outside of Duren may not be too much.

Would Moving Duren for Durant Be Worth it?

Durant will turn 38 before the start of the 2026-27 season. Any move for him will ideally be viewed as a win-now move. At this stage, Detroit would realistically be looking at one to two prime seasons from him at most.

Trading away Duren for a short-term goal will have a risk of disrupting the Pistons’ rise to the top with Cunningham. They will have the playoff upside but it doesn’t always work out as envisioned just like the Rockets being eliminated from the first round of the playoffs again.

While the Pistons have reportedly shown interest in acquiring some veterans after losing Tobias Harris, they will still look to rebuild around a young core. Duren is seen as a vital piece next to Cunnigham.

Both Duren and the Pistons will eventually have to come to an agreement or the potential of going separate ways remains possible.





