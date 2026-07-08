Pistons Proposed to Land $90 Million Former MVP Amid Jalen Duren Decision

There is no ruling out another Kevin Durant trade this offseason, as it appears that the Houston Rockets don’t consider the veteran superstar untouchable.

The Detroit Pistons are one team potentially keying an interest in acquiring Durant. The 2025-26 Eastern Conference top-seed will be looking for upgrades to build on a strong season.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Gray Deyo, the Pistons have a void to fill up and Durant can well be a decent move.

“With the reported trade from Siegel, it appears the Pistons may be in the market to get a notable upgrade at the wing position,” Deyo wrote. “Last season, alongside Cade Cunningham, Tobias Harris played the role of Detroit’s SF. Harris recently signed a two-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs.”

Durant joined Houston last offseason as part of a blockbuster seven-team trade. He had a strong regular season but faced an injury setback as the Rockets exited the playoffs in the opening round.

The Pistons’ Case to Trade for Kevin Durant

Before joining the Rockets, Durant penned a two-year, $90 million extension. His deal runs through 2027-28 with a player option, which makes it a significant but decent commitment for future flexibility.

The Pistons are still holding contract talks with young center Jalen Duren and while it has stalled, there is a strong belief that both parties would come to an agreement. Duren’s deal will increase their payroll, but there will be a good space to accommodate Durant’s salary, together with outgoings.

The likes of Duncan Robinson and Caris LeVert are potential trade pieces that can help the Rockets relieve themselves of Durant’s larger deal. The Pistons will move up to the luxury tax threshold with this, but that is the price any contention franchise pays.

The Pistons also have an abundance of future draft assets to help sweeten the deal. They control their future first-round picks through 2033, which could ease any trade negotiations.

Durant + Cade + Jalen Duren = Title-Worthy Big 3?

Durant will clock 38 years in the coming months, which is not difficult to ignore in the broader sense. He did play 78 games in the regular season, but there are no guarantees of that number holding up in the coming seasons.

However, in the short-term at least, Durant would be an upgrade to the Pistons roster. He is a proven winner and one of the NBA’s all-time great scorers, and also a two-time Finals MVP from his time with the Golden State Warriors. His playoff pedigree is there, although individual team success has been harder to come by since leaving the Bay Area.

“While Harris was by no means bad, the Pistons, who got knocked out in the second round of the playoffs in a rapidly improving Eastern Conference, should be looking to move the needle on their roster,” Deyo added. “The addition of Durant would do just that. Detroit is also a team with the draft capital and players to make an offer the Rockets would at least have to think about for Durant.”

An opportunity to play alongside a young core of Cade Cunningham and Duren could entice Durant. But it would have to mean that the Pistons prioritize short-term gains over a long-term piece. Detroit will intend to build a roster ready for sustained contention.

Whether a Durant deal materializes or not, they will target stars with that contention purpose in mind. However, a move like Durant could accelerate their timeline significantly.