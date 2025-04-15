Cade Cunningham Says Pistons Are Ready for War vs. Knicks

Last year, the Pistons were stuck in NBA purgatory. This year? They’re crashing the postseason party.

Detroit just wrapped the 2024–25 regular season with a 44–38 record, good enough for the 6th seed in the East. They’ll face the Knicks in Round 1. And for the first time in over a decade, the Motor City has real basketball optimism.

A 30-game improvement isn’t just rare—it’s historic.

The Pistons Found Their Identity

This isn’t just a turnaround—it’s a blueprint.

A new front office. New coach. New energy.

Trajan Langdon’s front office has built something sustainable, while J.B. Bickerstaff has given the roster a clear identity. Together, they’ve created something that’s clicked in a way no one saw coming.

The Pistons became the first team in NBA history to go from worst record one year to a playoff team the next. And they did it with a roster that feels more next-gen than feel-good fluke.

Cade Cunningham Is That Guy

It all starts with Cade.

He told ESPN NBA Countdown exactly how he sees himself:

“I want to be the best player in the world. Every day… I don’t think there’s too many players that you could argue above me.”

It’s not just confidence—it’s production.

Cunningham is averaging 26.1 points, 9.1 assists, and 6.1 rebounds on 35.6% from three. He joins LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, and Luka Doncic as the only players in league history to post those numbers in a season—and he’s the youngest to ever do it, at 23.

Pistons Supporting Cast Steps Up

This isn’t just the Cade show.

Malik Beasley has hit the 300 3-pointers mark this season, joining Steph, Klay, Harden, and Anthony Edwards.

Ausar Thompson has become the defensive engine. As Bickerstaff put it: “Defensively, we took a step, which he is a huge part of… He just makes winning plays.”

Veterans Tobias Harris and Tim Hardaway Jr. have added maturity, while Jalen Duren continues to grow into his role as a physical presence in the paint.

Together, this group has quietly become one of the league’s most balanced young teams.

Pistons vs. Knicks: A Real Fight Coming

The last time Detroit won a playoff game? 2008. They’ve dropped 14 straight postseason contests. But this group feels different.

Why? Cade’s track record against New York is… terrifying.

He’s averaging 30.8 points, 8.3 assists, and 5.0 rebounds against the Knicks this season, with a 65.7% true shooting percentage.

He knows what this moment means:

“It’s going to be a war… I think it’s going to be a super exciting series for people at home to watch, and it’s going to be a great test for us… I think it’s going to be a great one for us.”

This Is Just the Beginning

The Pistons didn’t just make the playoffs—they built a foundation.

Elite defense. Modern offense. A real star in Cade. A front office that understands roster construction. And a coach who has buy-in from the locker room.

From a 28-game losing streak to a 6-seed, the transformation is more than just a feel-good story. It’s a warning shot.

Detroit basketball is back.