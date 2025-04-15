Knicks Predicted to Cut Ties With Key Backup This Offseason

The New York Knicks are preparing for a tough opening playoff series against the Detroit Pistons. Tom Thibodeau’s team will have its hands full with the physicality that J.B. Bickerstaff’s roster brings to the court.

Nevertheless, the Knicks should have enough talent to overcome Detroit and move into the second round. From there, it’s anybody’s guess how far New York goes in the postseason. However, once the playoffs are done and the season is over, the Knicks are expected to make some tweaks to the roster.

One player who isn’t expected to return next season, regardless of playoff outcome, is Precious Achiuwa.

“To me, that’s been evident in a few ways,” James L. Edwards III wrote for The Athletic. “First, the team brought him back last summer on a one-year deal but would only do it if he waived his no-trade clause. That alone signaled that the Knicks would have been willing to move Achiuwa had Mitchell Robinson been healthier sooner rather than later. Secondly, since the team has been at full strength, Achiuwa has been out of the rotation.”

Edwards continued.

“Unless Achiuwa just isn’t getting much interest this offseason *and* the Knicks are struggling to round out their roster because of financial restrictions, I think this marriage ends at the conclusion of the playoffs.”

Achiuwa has been a reliable contributor for the Knicks this season. He’s played in 57 games and averaged 6.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1 assist. He’s shot the rock at a 50.2% clip from the field, although he did struggle from deep (27.8%) and at the free-throw line (59.4%).

Achiuwa Has Been Solid for the Knicks

Achiuwa has filled in admirably when the Knicks have needed a physical presence in the frontcourt. He’s not explosive, but he does play with a low center of gravity and can control the glass when given the opportunity.

Unfortunately, Achiuwa doesn’t fit with the Knicks’ current roster. He’s a valuable depth piece who can give you some reliable minutes in a pinch. However, the Knicks will probably look to replace him with someone who has more size and potentially a secondary skill, such as passing or high-level screening.

Knicks Expected to Struggle Against Pistons

Before the Knicks can make a decision on Achiuwa’s future, or anyone else’s on the roster, they must face down the Pistons. According to Stan Van Gundy, New York may find itself in a dog fight against Detroit, with the series potentially going seven games.

“They are really, really good at the defensive end,” Van Gundy said. “They rebound the heck out of the ball. Look, that team can match up with New York. I think that would be a tough series. I’m not a great predictor, but I think the games in that series would be hard-fought. … I’d probably take the Knicks in seven.”

Van Gundy continued.

“I don’t think there’s that much separating those two teams. Actually, as far as the Knicks at full strength, I think that Detroit would scare me more if I were a Knick fan than Milwaukee or Indiana. Even though Indiana beat ’em last year, the Knicks weren’t at full strength. Now if [Damian] Lillard is there, whole different ballgame. I’d still take the Knicks, but now I think it would be a competitive series.”

The Knicks acquired Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns to help give Thibodeau the players he needs to contend for a championship. If the franchise fails to get out of the first round, the season will undoubtedly be classed as a failure.