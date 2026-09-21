Pistons Jalen Duren Demanded to ‘Take the Money’ After Upgraded $200M Offer

It’s quite strange that at this point in the offseason, with training camp right around the corner, the Detroit Pistons and their young All-NBA center Jalen Duren have yet to reach an agreement on a new deal.

Duren, 22, remains unsigned after seeing off the final year of his rookie contract. He is a restricted agent, but every effort, or lack thereof, by the Pistons has made things complicated.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Duren’s likelihood of reporting for media day and training camp is “highly up in the air and questionable” after the long impasse. This has been a result of both parties not being on the same page.

“Jalen Duren, when you talk to people close to him, feels a certain way toward the Pistons’ respect level for him,” Charania said. “Over the course of this offseason, his offer from the Pistons has been around the $180 to $190M over five years range, and that has also included incentives like weight clauses to my understanding, and that has all played a part in this as well.”

Duren had an impressive 2025-26 season and helped the Pistons to a top seed finish in the East. One would think that his new contract would have taken top priority this offseason and the front office would have finalized it early. That has not been the case.

Jalen Duren Urged to Accept Pistons Offer or Hold Out

Duren was extension-eligible last summer, which means that it has actually been around a 12-month-long back-and-forth. Detroit’s reported first offer then was far lower and framed as take-it-or-leave-it. Obviously, he didn’t take it and that was even before he had his All-NBA third team season.

The Pistons have reportedly been increasing the offer ever since and are getting close to what Duren’s camp demands but not there yet.

According to Brett Siegel, there is a straightforward move Duren could make seeing how there isn’t much time to sort out things favorably.

“At this point, take the money, figure it out and request a trade later on,” Siegel wrote. “There’s no reason this should’ve dragged out as long as it has.”

The situation isn’t always that simple as Detroit does not want to lose a young All-NBA center for nothing. It also does not want to lock in a fortune for him because they need the flexibility to build around Cade Cunningham.

Ausar Thompson, who is another key component, agreed to a five year deal worth $155 million. Duren wants more than that, and he is not wrong for demanding that, but the Pistons would be looking at three significant deals on board in a period where they are just starting to be a threat in the East.

Possible Path Forward for an Agreement

As it stands, no other franchise may have the cap space needed to match Duren’s offer by the Pistons. A competitive offer sheet would likely not even be more than what Detroit is currently putting on the table.

According to Charania, new talks between both parties could bring positive developments … but time is of the essence.

“And over the last several weeks been kind of quiet on this front. The sides have picked up communication and I am told right now the Pistons’ offer to Jalen Duren is $200 million over five years,” Charania said. “Clearly, there is no deal, seven days until media day. We’ll see whether Jalen Duren shows up for that and then he has an Oct. 1 deadline as well on the qualifying offer.”

The chances of Duren becoming an unrestricted free agent next summer would just look like a slap in the face for the Pistons. However, leaving nine figures on the table this season and accepting injury risk may not be a road Duren would be willing to take.

Seeing how they are only a few million shy of an agreement, something may be done in the coming weeks.