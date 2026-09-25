Detroit Pistons Preparing For Worst Case Jalen Duren Scenario

The Detroit Pistons are still hoping to extend Jalen Duren to remain with the team for many years, but things are getting a bit ugly. Duren has turned down Detroit’s recent improved offers and even wanted more than a $200 million contract. The Pistons are reportedly preparing to enter NBA media day next week with the situation unresolved and trending towards a worst case scenario for the team.

James Ham of ESPN Radio revealed the scenario Detroit fears and is now expecting:

“I’m hearing some things out of that area that you know that they’re concerned he’s not showing up to media day… they are legitimately concerned that he might play for the qualifying offer.”

The Pistons expect Duren to skip media day, which is usually a terrible sign for the relationship. Cade Cunningham and other Detroit stars will have to answer questions about another person’s decisions all day.

Duren is also now expected to take the smaller qualifying offer with the intent of leaving next offseason. The Sacramento Kings are hoping to land Duren next summer when they have more cap space. Pistons management are starting to accept the two worst scenarios of him skipping media day and angrily taking the qualifying offer will now happen.

Why Pistons Don’t Want Jalen Duren To Take Offer

The qualifying offer will see Duren returning on a cheap contract to make him a great value, but it also limits what they can do. Detroit will be aware that Duren wants out and plans to leave to team up with Darius Acuff in Sacramento next year.

However, they wouldn’t even be able to trade him since the qualifying offer adds in a no-trade clause. Duren would likely accept a trade to the Kings, and the Pistons would only be able to get Domantas Sabonis back with his contract expiring rather soon as well.

Detroit will either lose Duren for nothing next summer or be forced to trade him for a package that they don’t necessarily want. Zach LaVine could be involved since the Pistons would like another scorer, but they’d lack a starting center without taking Sabonis back.

How Ausar Thompson Impacted Jalen Duren Drama

Reports have indicated that Duren feels disrespected that the Pistons extended Ausar Thompson with time left on his deal. Duren believes he deserved to get a huge contract extension of his desired salary in exchange for an All-NBA season helping Detroit get the 1 seed.

The Pistons flat out view Thompson as more important to truly upset Duren and make him want out. Other rebuilding teams like the Brooklyn Nets or Charlotte Hornets could take the chance on Duren via a trade, but it all comes down to Duren accepting a trade offer this season.

Detroit will be in a lame duck situation of having a top three players they know want out. Most NBA teams try to trade talents in this scenario to get some value before they leave, but Duren is putting the Pistons in a situation where they can’t win.