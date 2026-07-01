Pistons Projected to Land Jaylen Brown for 3 Key Players, 3 Picks in Major Trade

Jaylen Brown’s future with the Boston Celtics is increasingly uncertain as the franchise is faced with the possibility of moving him. However, where he could end up is also far from certain.

Brown, 29, was part of Boston’s big swing plan to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks. That didn’t work out, and it seems to have backfired as the All-NBA forward may seek a move.

There have been links for Brown with many franchises, with the 60-win Detroit Pistons also positioned to table and offer.

According to The Athletic’s Hunter Patterson, Detroit’s pitch could be compelling.

“I’d expect the Pistons to include Duncan Robinson, Ron Holland II, Caris LeVert, plus their 2028, 2030, and 2032 first-round picks to entice the Celtics,” Patterson wrote. “The word ‘sufficient’ here will be relative to Detroit’s roster construction, so keep that in mind.”

The Pistons, who finished 2025-26 as the top seed in the Eastern Conference, may see Brown as a perfect piece needed to take their roster from being decent to contention-worthy.

The Detroit Pistons’ Leverage in a Jaylen Brown Trade

Being mediocre for so long, Detroit isn’t normally in the conversation of landing major championship-worthy stars. However, its recent upward trajectory under Cade Cunningham alongside Jalen Duren is one they hope to maintain.

Brown is a step in the right direction, but not an easy trade by any means. The Boston star is on a five-year $303.7 million supermax deal, which runs out in 2028-29. His deal is highly significant for any cap space.

“There’d likely be a salary discrepancy between Brown and the Pistons he’d be traded for, considering he’s due to make $57.1 million next season,” Patterson added. “Besides the finances, Holland would be the player with the most upside Detroit could offer. Holland will enter next season as a 21-year-old. He averaged more points, rebounds, assists, and steals on a higher 3-point percentage as an NBA sophomore compared to his rookie season.”

The Pistons are not likely to include Duren in any dealings. The franchise is expected to extend his deal to a max after receiving All-NBA honors.

Detroit’s offer combines immediate salary relief, proven veterans, a high-upside youngster, and multiple future first-rounders—assets that could help Boston reload if they decide to move on from Brown. Although this may depend on whether the Celtics need a big-name star to put alongside Jayson Tatum, this was why they pursued Antetokounmpo in the first place.

What a Change of Scenery Could Mean for Brown

Brown has proven that he can thrive as the number one option. He led the Celtics on the heels of the Pistons throughout the regular season while Tatum recovered from a long-term injury.

Brown averaged a career-high 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists this past season. His two-way game is elite and has always been a vital piece in the Celtics modern era.

Just like Brown, Cunningham had an MVP-caliber season, being one of the league’s most dynamic young point guards. It will be an interesting dynamic if he and Brown become a duo in Detroit.

Only time will tell if any deal materializes, but Brown’s situation may turn out to be one of the interesting stories of the offseason.