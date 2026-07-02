Pistons Proposed to Land Trey Murphy for 2 Key Players, 2 First Round Picks

A 60-win season was not what the Detroit Pistons envisioned at the start of the 2025-26 season. However, they were left frustrated as their playoff form didn’t reciprocate their regular season.

This offseason, pursuing upgrades to build around Cade Cunningham will be important to build on their newfound form. One name that has come up is New Orleans Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III.

According to reports, Detroit has expressed interest in the sharpshooting forward.

In a proposed trade, the Pistons receive Murphy and send Duncan Robinson, Ron Holland II, a 2028 first-round pick and a 2030 first-round pick.

The Pistons own their first-round selection through 2033 and could include one more future first-round pick in this trade as an added incentive for Murphy’s age. They could add a proven scorer and perimeter threat without gutting their young core.

How the Pistons Can Put Together a Package for Trey Murphy

Murphy, 26, is still committed to the Pelicans through 2028-29. His deal is valued at $112 million over four years and comes with a $27 million cap hit in 2026-27. It provides a long-term cost certainty for a player entering his prime.

Given his production for a less contention-worthy Pelicans, several franchises in need of added scoring could jump on his deal. The Pistons, in particular, have the space to absorb his deal.

Detroit is aiming to extend young center Jalen Duren and the max is on the table after an All-NBA year. This will increase its cap, but there will still be space below the first apron following recent dealings.

Isaiah Stewart’s $15 million salary was cleared following a move to the Memphis Grizzlies, while free agent Tobias Harris agreed to a deal to join the Philadelphia 76ers.

The outgoings in the proposed trade, Robinson and Holland, clear some space that will almost be enough to accommodate Murphy’s salary. The Pistons have Robinson on a deal that includes a partially guaranteed $15.99 million for 2026-27, while Holland is on a rookie-scale deal around $9 million.

The Pelicans are reportedly open to a move if it gets them a good return, especially in future picks. Several franchises have reportedly shown interest, but the Pistons’ draft compensation at the moment could outweigh other bids.

What Murphy’s Addition Would Mean

Murphy averaged a career high 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game in 2025-26, while shooting 47.0% from the field and 37.9% from three over 66 games. His numbers caught the eye and it was the second consecutive season with such production.

Adding Murphy to an offense led by Cunningham will set the Pistons as a deadly force to compete. He can score, shoot, create and create enough space to operate. At 6-foot-8, his athleticism and improving playmaking will complement Detroit’s main star.

More importantly, Murphy’s addition would ease offensive duties off Duren. He was the secondary option after Cunningham this year and the availability of a more offense-oriented star would potentially unlock even more defensive production from Detroit’s All-NBA level center.