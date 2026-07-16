Report: Pistons Receive Firm Kyrie Irving Trade Update From Mavericks

With teams around the league looking for roster solutions, the 60-win Detroit Pistons are not left out. The franchise is reportedly monitoring situations from elsewhere in a bid to strengthen its roster.

There is a potential opportunity with the Dallas Mavericks regarding their star guard, Kyrie Irving. While interests have been floating around the league, the Pistons are one of those teams that could use a veteran star.

However, the availability of the former All-Star point guard is not certain. The Mavericks have reportedly held firm on trading Irving, at least this offseason. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, that stance may likely remain unchanged unless something serious comes up.

“We have been reporting for sometime now that the Mavericks have been declining any incoming interest in their All-Star, veteran point card Kyrie Irving dating back to Masai Ujiri saying and his opening press conference when he took over as president of basketball operations in Dallas, that he dreams of seeing Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg play together for the Mavericks under now rookie head coach Dusty May,” Fischer said.

The new-look Dallas front office wants to build around Flagg; however, having Irving stay is also on the agenda. This may not waive off interests for the veteran guard.

Pistons’ Potential Move for Irving Despite Mavericks’ Firm Stance

Irving missed the entire 2025-26 season. He is expected to come back with a point to prove in the upcoming season, whether at Dallas or anywhere else. The Mavs certainly don’t mind his one-year absence despite the team’s struggles and will be welcoming him with open arms when he returns.

“So we will see how long that experiment does work out here,” Fischer added. “I do believe that Dallas has interest in exploring the trade market for all their veterans once the season begins outside of Kyrie Irving.”

Even as Dallas signifies no interest in moving Irving, the franchise may decide to pivot into a different agenda if they receive a decent return that can further help its future flexibility.

Irving’s salary for the upcoming season is at a rough $39.5 million as part of his remaining deal with the Mavericks. His deal runs out in 2027-28 with a player option attached, after which he becomes an unrestricted free agent. As such, this is the perfect window if he needs to be traded for returns.

The Pistons would need to send out pieces as well as draft assets to Dallas. It won’t be a haul given Irving’s age and, of course, the injury history; however, they would need to consider moving out pieces that clears enough cap space. The draft picks would be used as a sweetener because of Irving’s status as an elite star.

Duncan Robinson and Isaiah Joe are names that have come up in Detroit’s moving list. Both salaries combined are significant to open up a decent space, although still far from Irving’s deal.

The Pistons may have to add at least two more pieces on lower deals. This could spread out in a possible multi-team trade as the Mavericks may not be willing to take on all pieces.

Detroit’s Possible Next Approach if Irving Trade Doesn’t Work Out

With the addition of free agent John Collins and the potential extension of All-NBA center Jalen Duren, the Pistons are slowly entering luxury tax territory. It makes any pursuit of a big-name star crucial, as it would essentially make them a luxury tax team.

No doubt Irving would make the Pistons formidable. A backcourt of Irving and Cade Cunningham would make the franchise one of the top teams in the East. However, Dallas’ stance may force the Pistons to look at other big-name veteran options.

The Pistons have been linked with Kevin Durant as one of the more notable names. Although nothing serious is yet to emerge from that interest.