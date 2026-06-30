Pistons Face New Tobias Harris Threat in Free Agency

The Detroit Pistons have made their intentions clear.

Whether that will be enough to keep Tobias Harris remains one of the biggest questions facing the franchise as NBA free agency begins.

After helping guide Detroit back into the playoffs, Harris has emerged as one of the more sought-after veteran forwards on the market, with the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs both reportedly expected to pursue him.

The growing interest comes even as Pistons president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon has publicly stated the organization wants Harris to remain in Detroit.

Lakers Add Harris to Free Agency Radar

The Lakers entered free agency with a dramatically different outlook after LeBron James informed the franchise he would continue his career elsewhere.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Los Angeles now projects to have nearly $50 million in salary-cap flexibility, giving the front office room to pursue multiple veteran additions around Luka Dončić.

Speaking on SportsCenter, Charania specifically identified Harris as one of the players expected to draw the Lakers’ attention.

“You think about in free agency whether they want to pursue restricted free agents like Jalen Duren, Walker Kessler, whether there are other free-agent forwards like Jonathan Kuminga, Tobias Harris, to name a couple,” Charania said. “They will have interest in players like that.”

The report immediately places one of Detroit’s most important free agents on the Lakers’ radar.

Spurs Also Reportedly Interested

Los Angeles isn’t the only Western Conference contender monitoring Harris.

NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported that San Antonio is expected to use its $15 million full mid-level exception to pursue another veteran forward.

According to the insiders, Harris is among the Spurs’ top options alongside Toronto’s Sandro Mamukelashvili, Cleveland’s Dean Wade, the Lakers’ Rui Hachimura and the Clippers‘ John Collins.

The Spurs’ interest creates another potential obstacle for Detroit as negotiations continue.

Pistons Have Made Their Position Clear

Despite the outside attention, the Pistons have consistently expressed confidence in Harris’ value.

Langdon praised the veteran forward after the season and made it clear the organization hopes to keep him in Detroit.

“We hope that we can bring him back,” Langdon said. “He’s somebody we want to keep in a Pistons uniform.”

The 34-year-old rewarded that confidence with one of the strongest playoff performances of his career.

Although he scored just five points in Detroit’s Game 7 loss to Cleveland, Harris averaged 18.1 points and 7.2 rebounds across 14 postseason games while serving as the Pistons’ most reliable secondary scorer behind All-Star Cade Cunningham.

He also provided veteran leadership for one of the NBA’s youngest playoff teams.

Pistons Face Important Free Agency Test

Harris recently completed a two-year, $52 million contract that proved to be one of Detroit’s most successful free-agent signings in recent years.

Now the Pistons must decide how far they’re willing to go to retain him.

With the Lakers armed with newfound cap flexibility and the Spurs also reportedly entering the race, Detroit could soon find itself competing against multiple playoff hopefuls for one of its own players.

The Pistons have repeatedly stated they want Harris back.

Free agency will determine whether that desire is enough to keep one of their most important veterans in Detroit.