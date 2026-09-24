Detroit Pistons Trade Idea Swaps Jalen Duren For All-NBA Big And Multiple Picks

The Detroit Pistons‘ entire offseason has been circling around the restricted free agency of big man Jalen Duren, and just days before media day and training camp, the two sides have yet to agree on a deal, and the idea of a trade is becoming more and more likely as time goes on.

Despite reports that Duren and the Pistons are not too far away from the actual terms of an agreement, NBA insider Brett Siegel recently revealed that a trade could be the only logical ending for this saga.

Duren is coming off the best season of his career, but had a near no-show in Detroit’s playoff run. Now, as negotiations continue to stall, trading the 22-year-old for another big man could be the best move for the Pistons.

Pistons Trade Idea: Swap Jalen Duren For Domantas Sabonis And Picks

Writing for the Pistons’ Fansided website, DetroitJockCity.com, Cem Yobulan outlined a blockbuster trade proposal that would see Detroit swap Duren for Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings as well as multiple draft picks.

Here’s his trade idea:

Detroit Pistons receive: Domantas Sabonis and three first-round picks

Sacramento Kings receive: Jalen Duren

Obviously, the proposal would likely come in the form of a sign-and-trade, as Sabonis is on a near-max contract, and Sacramento would only be able to make this deal work if Duren was heading out West making similar money.

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If he signs for close to what reports say, about $40 million annually over four or five seasons, this Pistons trade idea could work.

Duren has also been linked to a move to the Kings, as NBA insider Jake Fischer reported, who would be a top landing spot for the big man if he wants to make as much money as possible this summer.

“The Kings’ interest in Duren is well-known. They are reportedly willing to give Duren a max contract next offseason, which is clearly contributing to the All-Star center’s unwillingness to accept the Pistons’ offers so far,” Yolbulan wrote. “Sacramento desperately needs to add more young talent, and Duren fits what they are looking for. They also want to offload Domantas Sabonis’ remaining two-year, $94 million contract.”

Why Detroit Moves Its Star Big Man

There are a few main reasons why the Pistons would trade Duren, and the first one is because it would end the offseason-long saga that has dominated headlines for Detroit.

Duren is a solid player, and despite his massive drop in performance during the playoffs, there is only so much drama they can take. Yes, they would like to keep him, but at this point, is it worth it to keep these negotiations going?

The franchise and player are clearly at an impasse, and it seems as though the relationship has been fractured. With that, the Pistons might as well let Duren earn his money elsewhere and get a solid return for him instead.

There have been reports about Sabonis’ dropping trade value, but he is still a very strong player. He has three All-Star appearances and has made two All-NBA teams. He might not be the same caliber big man he was a few years ago, but getting him back would be a pretty good haul, especially considering nobody truly knows if Duren can take another leap.

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Additionally, maximizing the time the Pistons have with Cade Cunningham is extremely important. It’s not worth getting into all this drama with Duren if it means they aren’t doing everything they can to compete for a title with their star point guard.

Cunningham needs a big man, and while Duren remains a great fit, Sabonis isn’t a bad backup option.

Detroit needs to end this mess soon, and the Duren trade idea for Sabonis and picks might be the best solution to what has dominated offseason headlines for a team that just finished first in the Eastern Conference during the last regular season.