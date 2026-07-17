Pistons Proposed Sign & Trade Lands Kevin Durant in 3-Team Jalen Duren Deal

The Detroit Pistons and 22-year-old first time All-Star Jalen Duren are still stuck in limbo over a new contract.

Duren received All-NBA third team honors this past season, which made him eligible for a lucrative deal after which he is reportedly seeking. The Pistons are hesitant to meet such demands, which may prompt a solution in which both parties split and Detroit accelerates a win-now window.

Kevin Durant is one name that has come up in recent weeks regarding a Pistons trade. While the Houston Rockets haven’t put the veteran superstar up for trade, a decent return could move Houston to listen to offers.

In a proposed trade involving the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz as well, the Pistons would land Durant and Clint Capela from Houston.

The Rockets would receive Duren from Detroit in a sign-and-trade and Lauri Markkanen from the Utah Jazz, along with Duncan Robinson from Detroit. The Jazz, in turn, would acquire Alperen Sengun from Houston.

The Pistons would favor a move for Durant, but early indications point to the franchise not eagerly willing to move Duren while still adding the Rockets veteran superstar.

Pistons Land Kevin Durant in Blockbuster Proposal That Moves Jalen Duren

Duren, who is currently a restricted free agent, had an impressive 2025-26. It is not out of the question to demand a max deal. In addition to an All-NBA nod, he was also an All-Star and one of the key contributors to the Pistons’ 60-win season. However, his playoff form dipped and postseason struggles always widened the gap in most contract negotiations.

Duren’s demand could reach five years and $287 million due to his All-NBA eligibility. Detroit reportedly wants to give him less than that to aid its pursuit of a high-impact addition.

As a free agent, moving Duren would only benefit the Pistons if they could get decent returns. He is only 22 years old, and prioritizing contention with Cade Cunningham is also part of the franchise’s offseason plans.

Not as though Durant’s contract is less significant than what Duren is demanding. But Durant’s deal is valid for only two years with a player option in the final year. This gives the Pistons more future flexibility than taking a max deal over five years.

Capella is another veteran addition in this proposal that can help the Pistons’ frontcourt depth.

Durant-Cunningham Offers a Contention Opportunity, But at a Long-Term Cost

With Durant, the Pistons gain a proven veteran presence and a star next to franchise cornerstone Cunningham. The Pistons would enter a win-now window given Durant’s age.

Durant remains one of the league’s elite scorers. He was the Rockets’ top scorer in the 2025-26 season and also played 78 games, which can be rare for an old timer. He turns 38 in September but hasn’t slowed down his pace.

Moving Duren seems like a sacrifice of long term growth for a short term success. Durant is one of the best options to achieve that win-now goal. He is a former two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP. Although he hasn’t enjoyed such success in recent years.

Even in at least two seasons of contribution, Durant can help the Pistons move from being good to actual contenders in a competitive Eastern Conference.





