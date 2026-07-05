Pistons Receive Good News on Trey Murphy Trade After New Insider Report

The Detroit Pistons entered the 2026 offseason looking to build off the momentum of a 60-win season.

A lot went well for Detroit last season. The team virtually erased all the dark, cloudy memories of the infamous 2022-23 season by establishing itself as a burgeoning force to be reckoned with. To top it off, Cade Cunningham, the face of the Pistons’ franchise, blossomed as an NBA MVP candidate despite his young age.

Building off a 60-win season is a tall task, but the Pistons are young and very much on the rise. The expectation for next season will be nothing short of matching last season’s regular season success and going further than the second round of the playoffs. But for that to happen, the Detroit front office has to get busy now.

Pistons Get Update on Trey Murphy, a Coveted Trade Target

It’s no secret that the Pistons are looking for more help alongside Cunningham, their ascending superstar point guard. According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, Detroit has its eyes on acquiring New Orleans Pelicans star Trey Murphy. Siegel also reports the Pelicans have lowered their asking price for the 26-year-old standout, which is a welcome sight for Detroit.

“Before this past trade deadline, the Golden State Warriors, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, and Los Angeles Lakers called to express interest in trading for Murphy, as previously reported by HoopsHype,” Siegel wrote before adding, “The Pistons have consistently circled the wagons on Murphy in trade talks, but felt the price was too high. With the asking price dropping from the equivalent of four to three first-round picks in any Murphy trade talks recently, will Detroit have more of an appetite to make a trade following the loss of Tobias Harris in free agency?”

Is the price still a bit steep for a player, albeit a legitimate rising star, who hasn’t made an All-NBA or All-Star team? Many would argue yes. But do the Pistons have the ammunition to acquire Murphy, who could instantly upgrade their offense? Yes.

Should Detroit Take the Plunge on Murphy?

According to reports, the Pelicans are actively listening to trade offers for Murphy, who has been in New Orleans since being drafted by the franchise in 2021.

Murphy remains one of those “good players on a bad team” but is far from a slouch. There are plenty of reasons to believe Murphy could blossom into a legitimate star for a contender if given the opportunity.

Last season, Murphy registered a career-high 21.5 points per game while shooting roughly 47% from the field and 38% from the 3-point line. But no one noticed because he produced that on a 26-win team whose season was over before it even started.

With the Pistons losing Harris earlier this offseason, they have a major vacancy at the wing position. That makes a move for Murphy all the more logical.

Next to Cunningham, who has emerged as one of the most lethal on-ball creators in the NBA, Murphy would receive a golden opportunity to make a name for himself on a rising Eastern Conference juggernaut.