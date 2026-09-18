Reason Revealed For Pistons Turning Down Jalen Duren Trade

Confusing contract negotiations between the Detroit Pistons and Jalen Duren remain in doubt as we inch closer to the season starting. Training camp is only a few weeks away with Duren by far the biggest name left in NBA free agency. Duren wants a contract worth over $200 million, and the Pistons are hesitant to pay him that after a horrendous postseason.

Brett Siegel of Clutch Points revealed which trade offer Detroit received for Duren and why they turned it down:

“There was a trade on the table from the Kings for Jalen Duren. They were willing to offer Domontas Sabonis to the Pistons but that’s not what the Pistons want. They want to bring Jalen Duren back and secure him on a long term deal.”

Reports have circulated about the Sacramento Kings holding strong interest in Duren since they are rebuilding and can use younger talent. Siegel reveals that an official trade offer was sent to swap Duren and Sabonis as starting centers. However, the Pistons don’t want Sabonis and would much rather keep Duren as the long-term center. Time will tell if they can figure out a mutual contract agreement before training camp to avoid more drama.

Why Detroit Wants Jalen Duren Over Sabonis

Many fans would wonder why the Pistons just don’t pull the trigger on this trade since Sabonis is a more proven player as a three-time All-Star. Detroit saw just how ideal of a fit Duren can be on a team led by Cade Cunningham running the offense.

The Pistons already have the toughest part of the process figured out with Cunningham meant to be the face of the franchise and their top star. However, now they must find the right pieces to place around him. Losing Tobias Harris in the offseason adds a greater need for depth in Detroit.

Sabonis is coming off an injury and is unproven of having his style work with a true point guard. Sacramento saw Sabonis running the offense to have high assist totals at the expense of guards like De’Aaron Fox and Dennis Schroder. The Pistons would much rather have Duren on a fair contract.

Sabonis For Duren Trade Remains Most Likely Option

The Pistons and Duren are not far apart in contract figures, but both sides are adamant in their belief. Detroit does not want to go over $200 million for an untrustworthy second option after Duren got exposed in series against the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Duren reportedly feels “disrespected” since he had an All-NBA season that helped them rise from the sixth seed to the top East record. The most likely scenario will see Duren taking the qualifying offer if they don’t come to terms on a long-term deal.

Sacramento will still be a huge factor since Duren knows they’ll have the money to sign him next summer. Detroit would likely then have to trade Duren before he leaves them for nothing in return. Sabonis is the best trade chip they’ll be offered unless another team like the Brooklyn Nets or Charlotte Hornets view Duren as a franchise player this season.