Pistons Proposed Trade Lands Tyler Herro for 2 Key Players and 1st RD Pick

With NBA trade season rolling fast and furious, trade machines are being exhausted. Fans want to see what blockbuster trades their favorite teams can pull off.

The Detroit Pistons have been rumored to be in the market for a big fish. Coming off a 60-win season, continuing their turnaround after a historically-poor record from just a few seasons earlier, the Pistons can sniff a run to the NBA Finals. They just need to put the pieces together.

Detroit already has the foundation of a young championship contender. Led by ascending superstar point guard Cade Cunningham, the Pistons might feel they are just another bonafide star away from becoming the next juggernaut in the Eastern Conference. Would a trade for Tyler Herro do the trick?

The Trade That Lands Tyler Herro With the Pistons

Herro, 26, has been rumored as a potential Pistons trade target, especially after being dealt to the Milwaukee Bucks in a deal that sent two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat. With the rumblings out there suggesting the Bucks could look to flip Herro, a former All-Star, for more assets, the Pistons could step in and benefit hugely.

In a hypothetical scenario, the Pistons send sharpshooting guard Duncan Robinson, the defensive-minded Ron Holland II and a 2028 first round pick to the Bucks in exchange for Herro.

Although losing Holland, the former No. 5 overall pick, would downgrade Detroit’s stout defense, adding the scoring-minded Herro would undoubtedly make up for it. The former Heat guard was a vital piece for two Heat teams that represented in the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals. As a rookie in the 2019 season, Herro played a significant role in helping Miami reach the Finals for the first time since LeBron James’ departure in 2014.

It’s no secret the Pistons are in need of another offensive creator outside of their superstar point guard. Cunningham, 24, is without question the face of the franchise and the No. 1 scoring option — but he needs some help, especially in the scoring department.

Detroit Needs Wing Support After Losing Key Star

Why should the Pistons go after Herro (besides the reason already discussed)? Because they watched Tobias Harris walk to the San Antonio Spurs earlier this offseason.

Harris, 33, was Detroit’s best scorer not named Cunningham in last season’s playoffs. He had several 20-point games and was often the only resort outside of No. 2 in a tight contest down the stretch of a game.

Last season, Herro averaged 20.5 points per game despite playing the fewest minutes per game (31.3) since his second season. Two seasons ago, Herro played a career-high 35.4 minutes per contest. And what did he do? Average 24 points per game while shooting 47% overall and 38% from the 3-point line.

The Pistons badly need that kind of production. Herro is poised to average close to 25 points per game if given significant playing time.

The fit with Cunnigham is there. The trade assets work. The Bucks would be happy.

So, who says no?