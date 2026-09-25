Detroit Pistons Proposed To Trade For Tyler Herro And Keep Jalen Duren

The ongoing contract negotiations with restricted free agent Jalen Duren continue to lead headlines for the Detroit Pistons, but who says the team can keep the young center and make a trade for another star?

The Pistons lacked a secondary scorer behind Cade Cunningham, which became obvious during the playoffs as Duren’s production fell off a cliff. Detroit did make some big roster changes this summer, but adding another star scorer would be the best-case scenario for the franchise to continue to hunt for a title in the Eastern Conference.

Assuming the Pistons and Duren can agree on a contract extension and not move him, a new trade idea that sees a former All-Star arrive in Detroit could be the final big move in an NBA offseason that’s been full of blockbuster deals.

Pistons Trade Proposal Lands Tyler Herro For Minimal Package

Writing for Bleacher Report, Grant Hughes offered up a big Pistons trade proposal that sees Tyler Herro arrive in town.

Here’s the idea he put out:

Detroit Pistons Acquire: Tyler Herro

This trade proposal likely couldn’t happen until mid-December, as Herro was already moved from the Miami Heat to the Bucks in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. However, if Milwaukee decides they want to move him once again, Detroit should be considered a top landing spot.

Giving up on Holland wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world. Losing Robinson would be tough, but if putting those two in a trade package plus a first-round pick means adding a scoring threat like Herro, it’s hard to see the Pistons not at least entertaining this deal.

Yes, all of this is assuming Detroit and Duren can come together on a new extension, which remains very uncertain at this point. However, if that does happen and this trade idea becomes a reality, the Pistons have a strong core trio for the next few years.

Herro is in the final season of a four-year, $120 million deal, set to make $33 million in 2026-27. If Detroit does trade for him, they could sign him to a new contract, potentially for a bit less, to have a strong scorer next to Cade Cunningham and Duren for the future.

Why Detroit Makes This Trade For Another Scorer

As Hughes explained, and as is obvious, the Pistons make this trade to add a top scorer alongside Cunningham.

“In every season of his career, Herro has scored more than half of his two-point baskets without the benefit of a teammate assist. Last year, Cunningham, Jenkins and the departed Caris LeVert were the only players ranking among Detroit’s top 10 in minutes who joined Herro in making most of their twos without an assist,” he wrote. “That kind of self-sufficient bucket-getting skill is exactly what the Pistons need to take the pressure off of Cunningham while also maximizing the value of their setup-dependent shooters.”

The Pistons had Daniss Jenkins and Duren last year as their second and third leading scorers, but adding Herro, who has a career average of 19.5 points per game and has scored at least 20 in each of the last five years, is exactly what they need.

As mentioned, Detroit would have to give up Holland and Robinson, but if it means getting back Herro, that’s probably worth the price.

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“It also doesn’t hurt Detroit’s long-term roster plans that Holland is one of the outgoing pieces. If the Pistons are committed to Ausar Thompson, the “good wing who can’t shoot” quota is already met. Everyone loves the hustle and defensive intensity both Thompson and Holland provide, but playing (and paying) both just never made sense,” Hughes added. “Herro is on an expiring $33 million salary, which limits the Pistons’ exposure if this doesn’t work out. All of the shooting acquired in free agency should easily offset the loss of Robinson.”

The Pistons are a pretty good team, but need another high-level scorer to maximize Cunningham, Thompson, and Duren. Herro offers that. This trade idea couldn’t happen until a few months into the season, but if it’s on the table, Detroit should pounce on the chance to add 20 points per game by only giving up two players who aren’t expected to be a part of their long-term future.

Keeping Duren remains key for the Pistons, but adding more offense always helps, especially when it is someone like Herro, who has playoff experience and would be a perfect shooting guard for Detroit.