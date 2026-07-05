Report: Pistons Receive Major Kevin Durant Update After New Trade Rumor

This offseason will determine how the Detroit Pistons respond after a promising 60-win season ended in a second round playoff exit.

Detroit appears to be one of those teams on the cusp of breaking though; it just needs to make a move or two to achieve the next step.

Perhaps the Pistons recognize that. Despite losing Tobias Harris, a key contributor through 14 playoff games for the Pistons last season, and uninspiring negotiations with rising star big man Jalen Duren, the Pistons seem intent on taking the next step by venturing out on the open market and grabbing a big fish. With star point Cade Cunningham ascending into the top rank of players in the NBA, now wouldn’t be a bad time for Detroit to make a move.

Pistons Receive Major Word on Kevin Durant Amid Trade Speculation

Who knows how many years in a row Durant has been in trade rumors, but the fact remains that the former NBA MVP is still an elite player at 37 years old. Could Durant’s next team be Detroit? According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, Durant is interested in playing alongside the face of the Pistons.

“Perhaps the greatest detail to emerge from all of these rumors is that Durant has interest in playing alongside Pistons star Cade Cunningham, sources said,” Siegel reported for ClutchPoints.

According to Siegel, the Pistons already have Durant on their list of potential trade targets and are prepared to go all-in on acquiring the 16-time All-Star if the Rockets were to entertain any trade offers.

Siegel reports the Pistons were involved in a multi-team trade that would have landed Durant, but the transaction ultimately fizzled.

“Two league sources with knowledge of the situation told ClutchPoints that the Pistons were set on figuring out a path to land Durant, but nothing ever materialized in this three-team idea, nor did anything appear possible in brief discussions with only Houston,” Siegel wrote.

Should Detroit Get Aggressive in Pursuing Durant?

A deal may have fallen through once, but should the Pistons consider contacting the Rockets about a direct two-team trade that would send Durant to Detroit?

There is no evidence that the Rockets are actively listening to trade offers for Durant, but Siegel reports the franchise does not view the 12-time All-NBA performer as “untouchable.” That alone should at least push the Pistons to the drawing board to see what trade package they can put together for Durant.

Despite being in his late 30s and returning from an Achilles tendon rupture not too long ago, Durant remains impressively productive. Last season, Durant guided the Rockets to 52 wins while logging 26 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He also registered remarkable efficiency yet again, shooting 52% overall and 41% from the 3-point line.

Now imagine that kind of production next to Cunningham.

Detroit’s playoff run was valiant, but it became clear the team could seriously make use of another shot-creator and playmaker.

Durant alone may or may not get the Pistons over the hump, but he would give the franchise a great chance of reaching its first Finals since Chauncey Billups was hitting clutch postseason jumpers.