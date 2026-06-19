Pistons Give Sour Update on Contract Negotiations With Top Two Players

The Detroit Pistons were the number one seed in the Eastern Conference during the regular season. It was a big leap after making the playoffs for the first time a year ago. Detroit ended up losing to the Cavaliers in seven games in the second round.

That loss showed that the Pistons need some help in free agency. Of course, they still have a couple of free agents they are looking to retain. Jalen Duren was an All-NBA performer this season, although he had a poor postseason. Ausar Thompson is also slated to become a free agent.

GM Trajan Langdon gave an update on where negotiations stand with both players, and it didn’t sound promising.

Pistons Give Disappointing Update on Contract Negotiations

According to Langdon, negotiations with either player seem to be going well. When asked if things were progressing, Langdon replied, “They haven’t been” just yet.

“Those will be conversations that will be had. But to be completely honest, you will never know how those conversations go,” Langdon said.

Duren is one of the top centers on the free agent market. He is a restricted free agent, so the Pistons will be able to match any offer sheet that comes in for him. After his poor performance in the playoffs, the Pistons are likely trying to get him to sign for less than the max.

Thompson is due for a contract extension, but he won’t become a free agent until next season. If Detroit isn’t able to sign him to an extension this summer, they will be able to offer him one during the season. Of course, they still have plenty of time to figure things out this summer, as well.

Duren is the more pressing issue. If the Pistons don’t res-sign him, they are in trouble. They would need to find another center in free agency, and most of the other strong centers are also restricted free agents. It’s highly likely they just match whatever offer would come in.

Detroit has to Add to the Roster to Compete in the East

Besides bringing back Duren, the Pistons still have to add to the roster if they want a chance at winning the East. They still need to add a shooter and possibly a secondary ball-handler. Cade Cunningham has way too much responsibility on his plate to create offense.

During the regular season, Detroit had the ninth-rated offense in the NBA. They need it to be a little better if they want to compete with the Knicks, Pacers, Celtics, and Cavaliers. Those will be the four teams they are competing with for the Eastern Conference crown.

Detroit made strides this year, but it’s Langdon’s job to help the team continue to make strides. The next step for them should be to try to win the East and make the NBA Finals next year.