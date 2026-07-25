Detroit Pistons Tabbed As ‘Perfect Fit’ For Draymond Green

The Detroit Pistons whiffed on a few of their star targets this NBA offseason, but they did what they could and made some noteworthy changes.

As the NBA’s biggest domino (LeBron James) fell on Friday, July 24, that should open up the door for multiple notable free agents to find new teams.

Yahoo Sports NBA Insider Kevin O’Connor kicked around the idea of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green finding a change of scenery for the first time in his career.

When a fan suggested the Pistons, O’Connor was in favor.

“Detroit would be an excellent fit,” the Yahoo Sports writer said.

“Draymond Green has a big decision to make next. Do you return to Golden State? Get paid, stay loyal to Steph, but the front office tried trading you 5 months ago and won’t hesitate to do so again. Or do you look around at other teams? Follow LeBron to Philly on a minimum, sign-and-trade possibilities. Plenty of teams would want Draymond,” O’Connor said initially.

Draymond Green-Pistons Connection

It was clear that Draymond Green had a desire to team up with LeBron. The veteran forward declined his near-$30 million player option with the Warriors to keep the financial flexibility alive for Golden State.

LeBron chose the Philadelphia 76ers. Draymond made it clear in the past that he doesn’t want to play anywhere else. And if the Warriors were to trade him and grant the veteran forward the power to have a say in where he goes, Green admitted he would choose the Pistons in the past.

The Michigan-born forward is a former Michigan State standout. Playing for the pro team in Michigan is a childhood dream for the four-time NBA Champ.

Draymond Green’s Likely Path

Unless Green is willing to take a massive hometown discount to play for the Pistons, he is likely going back to the Warriors.

This week, ESPN’s Anthony Slater explained that the veteran opted out with the intention of getting an offer within the same range when the free agency dust settles.

“It was flexibility to get that and go chase LeBron. If they were to get LeBron, that could maybe get him a multi-year deal at a lower number, but still, financial security. … Draymond would have to take the minimum. … I know Draymond Green. He likes $27.7 million a lot more than $3.9 million. … I know Draymond Green. He likes $27.7 million a lot more than $3.9 million,” Slater said on ESPN.