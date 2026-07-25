Hi, Subscriber

Detroit Pistons Tabbed As ‘Perfect Fit’ For Draymond Green

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Golden State Warriors v Detroit Pistons
Getty
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Detroit Pistons during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena on January 09, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons whiffed on a few of their star targets this NBA offseason, but they did what they could and made some noteworthy changes.

As the NBA’s biggest domino (LeBron James) fell on Friday, July 24, that should open up the door for multiple notable free agents to find new teams.

Yahoo Sports NBA Insider Kevin O’Connor kicked around the idea of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green finding a change of scenery for the first time in his career.

When a fan suggested the Pistons, O’Connor was in favor.

“Detroit would be an excellent fit,” the Yahoo Sports writer said.

“Draymond Green has a big decision to make next. Do you return to Golden State? Get paid, stay loyal to Steph, but the front office tried trading you 5 months ago and won’t hesitate to do so again. Or do you look around at other teams? Follow LeBron to Philly on a minimum, sign-and-trade possibilities. Plenty of teams would want Draymond,” O’Connor said initially.

Draymond Green-Pistons Connection

Detroit Pistons v Golden State Warriors

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a three-point shot against the Detroit Pistons in the first half at Chase Center on January 30, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

It was clear that Draymond Green had a desire to team up with LeBron. The veteran forward declined his near-$30 million player option with the Warriors to keep the financial flexibility alive for Golden State.

LeBron chose the Philadelphia 76ers. Draymond made it clear in the past that he doesn’t want to play anywhere else. And if the Warriors were to trade him and grant the veteran forward the power to have a say in where he goes, Green admitted he would choose the Pistons in the past.

The Michigan-born forward is a former Michigan State standout. Playing for the pro team in Michigan is a childhood dream for the four-time NBA Champ.

Draymond Green’s Likely Path

Detroit Pistons v Golden State Warriors

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors goes for a rebound against Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons in the second half at Chase Center on January 04, 2023 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Unless Green is willing to take a massive hometown discount to play for the Pistons, he is likely going back to the Warriors.

This week, ESPN’s Anthony Slater explained that the veteran opted out with the intention of getting an offer within the same range when the free agency dust settles.

“It was flexibility to get that and go chase LeBron. If they were to get LeBron, that could maybe get him a multi-year deal at a lower number, but still, financial security. … Draymond would have to take the minimum. … I know Draymond Green. He likes $27.7 million a lot more than $3.9 million. … I know Draymond Green. He likes $27.7 million a lot more than $3.9 million,” Slater said on ESPN.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments