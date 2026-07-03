Tobias Harris Gets Honest About Pistons Exit

The Detroit Pistons made no secret of wanting Tobias Harris back.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff publicly defended the veteran forward throughout Detroit’s playoff run, while president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon said the organization hoped to retain him in free agency.

In the end, Harris wanted something else.

After agreeing to a two-year, $31 million contract with the San Antonio Spurs, Harris explained to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto what ultimately drove his decision to leave Detroit after two seasons.

“The urgency to win a championship,” Harris said via text message. “It felt like both our goals aligned.”

The decision ends a productive stint in Detroit, where Harris became one of the franchise’s most trusted veterans during its rise back into contention.

Pistons Tried to Keep Harris

Detroit’s interest in re-signing Harris was genuine.

During the postseason, Bickerstaff passionately defended the veteran’s impact.

“Nobody can say [expletive] to me about Tobias Harris,” Bickerstaff said, praising his leadership and clutch performances.

Langdon later publicly reiterated the Pistons’ desire to keep Harris before free agency began.

According to Scotto, Detroit was one of five teams that pursued Harris before he chose San Antonio. The Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets also expressed interest.

Ultimately, Harris decided the Spurs offered the best path toward competing for another NBA championship.

Pistons Already Pivoted

The Pistons, meanwhile, had already begun preparing for life without Harris.

Earlier this week, Detroit agreed to acquire John Collins from the Los Angeles Clippers in a sign-and-trade after agreeing to a three-year, $51 million contract, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The move effectively signaled a changing of the guard in Detroit’s frontcourt.

By acquiring Collins through a sign-and-trade rather than using cap space outright, the Pistons also positioned themselves to preserve roster flexibility while keeping veteran sharpshooter Duncan Robinson, a move NBA insider Chris Haynes reported would now be possible.

The transition reflects Detroit’s continued commitment to building around Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren and its younger core after last season’s 60-win campaign and Eastern Conference No. 1 seed.

Harris’ Pistons Impact: More Than Just Numbers

Harris’ departure leaves a significant void.

During the 2025-26 regular season, the 15-year veteran averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.9 steals while shooting 46.9% from the field, 36.8% from 3-point range and 86.6% from the free-throw line across 63 games.

His value extended well beyond the box score.

Bickerstaff frequently referred to Harris as the team’s “safety blanket” because of his consistency in pressure moments.

“He’s always there when we need him,” Bickerstaff said in March. “That’s the greatest compliment you can give to a guy. No matter the situation, no matter time, score — the play that needs to be made, Tobias has over and over again made that play. I’ve called him my safety blanket for a year and a half now. And that’s what he is for me and this team.”

Harris elevated his game during Detroit’s playoff run, averaging 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.4 three-pointers and 2.3 combined steals and blocks, finishing as the Pistons’ second-leading scorer while providing veteran leadership to one of the league’s youngest contenders.

‘Extreme Gratitude’ for Detroit

Despite leaving, Harris made it clear he holds no ill feelings toward the organization.

“Extreme gratitude to come in here and be a part of the historic rebuild,” Harris told HoopsHype.

He reflected fondly on helping transform the Pistons from rebuilding franchise to championship contender.

“The friendships and relationships you build, the chemistry we were able to cultivate as a collective group, and the teamwork we were able to establish with players and coaches. It was truly remarkable those two years.”

Harris added that the experience rekindled his love for the game.

“I had a ton of joy and fun playing the game, so I am grateful for that. You always cherish all those memories that we were able to make happen.”

Detroit’s frontcourt has officially entered a new era with Collins replacing Harris.

For the veteran forward, however, the choice came down to one simple belief: San Antonio’s championship urgency matched his own.