Detroit Pistons Make Heartfelt Post For Tobias Harris During Free Agency

The Detroit Pistons made sure Tobias Harris’ latest exit from the franchise did not pass quietly.

Detroit posted a farewell message to Harris on X after the veteran forward left in free agency, writing: “You embraced this city not once, but twice. Thank you for every moment, Tobias.”

The post came with a graphic of Harris in his No. 12 Pistons jersey and a simple “Thank You Tobias Harris” message. It was a fitting sendoff for a player whose second stint in Detroit lined up with one of the franchise’s most important recent turnarounds.

Harris is headed to the San Antonio Spurs on a reported two-year, $31 million contract, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. Harris averaged 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds in 63 games for Detroit last season before agreeing to join San Antonio.

For Detroit, the farewell post also doubled as a reminder that this offseason is not just about one veteran leaving. The Pistons have been reshaping the roster around Cade Cunningham, and Harris’ departure is part of a larger frontcourt reset.

Detroit Pistons News: Jalen Duren Update Remains Critical After Tobias Harris Exit

The biggest unresolved Pistons storyline remains Jalen Duren.

Duren entered free agency as a restricted free agent, giving Detroit the right to match any offer sheet. That gives the Pistons control, but it has not eliminated the drama around his future.

Duren is only 22, and his size, rebounding and interior presence remain central to what Detroit is building. But his restricted free agency also puts the Pistons in a delicate spot. If Detroit pays him like a cornerstone, that limits future flexibility. If the Pistons play hardball, they risk creating tension with one of their most important young players.

For now, Detroit still has the leverage. A recent report from Detroit Bad Boys noted that Duren’s outside market appeared to be drying up after several center-needy teams moved in other directions.

That could push the two sides back toward a deal, but the situation is not fully settled until Duren signs.

Detroit Pistons Rumors: Trade Buzz Still Surrounds Detroit’s Frontcourt

The Harris farewell post landed during an offseason in which the Pistons have already been tied to multiple frontcourt and roster changes.

Detroit reportedly agreed to add John Collins on a three-year, $51 million deal, according to NBA.com’s roundup of the move. Collins gives the Pistons another veteran forward option after Harris’ exit, though he brings a different profile as a more athletic frontcourt scorer.

The Pistons have also been connected to other moves, including the Duren-Sabonis scenario. The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported that the “most likely scenario” in a possible Duren sign-and-trade with Sacramento would include Sabonis going to Detroit.

That kind of move would be a major shift. Sabonis is an established All-Star big man and a much different player than Duren. He would give the Pistons more half-court passing and offensive structure, but Detroit would be giving up youth, athleticism and long-term upside if Duren were the centerpiece going out.

The other question is how Detroit balances win-now moves with the timeline around Cunningham, Ausar Thompson and the rest of its young core. Harris gave the Pistons professionalism, scoring stability and playoff-tested experience. Replacing that is not only about finding another forward. It is about maintaining the balance that helped Detroit become more serious last season.

That is what made the Pistons’ post for Harris feel earned. It was not just a goodbye to a veteran. It was a marker of where the franchise has been, and how quickly the roster around Cunningham is changing.

Harris is now part of the Spurs’ plan. Detroit’s next step depends on whether Duren remains part of its own.