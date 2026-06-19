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Report: Detroit Pistons Eye Trade For 2-Time All-Star Guard

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Cade Cunningham
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Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons during an NBA game.

The Detroit Pistons are looking to improve their roster following a promising run this season, which ended in a playoff heartbreak in the second round. 

Building on being the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Pistons are reportedly looking to get the services of two-time NBA All-Star Zach LaVine of the Sacramento Kings

LaVine is among the several trade targets of the Pistons in the offseason, including OKC Thunder’s Isaiah Joe, and Charlotte Hornets’ Coby White, according to Marc Stein. 

“Other players regarded as potentially available and said to interest Detroit include Charlotte’s Coby White, Oklahoma City’s Isaiah Joe, and possibly even Sacramento’s Zach LaVine now that LaVine is heading into the final year of a massive contract with a $49 million player option that carries a June 29 deadline to be activated,” Stein wrote in his Substack. 

What Would Zach LaVine Bring to Detroit?

Sacramento Kings v Detroit Pistons

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 07: Zach LaVine #8 of the Sacramento Kings reacts after a second half three point basket against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on April 07, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. Sacramento won the game 127-117. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

LaVine would give the Pistons an elite on-ball creator outside of Cade Cunningham. LaVine averaged 19.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 47.9% from the field for the Kings.

Having a secondary creator had been the Pistons’ biggest concern heading into the offseason. Outside Cunningham, only Tobias Harris delivered valuable on-ball offensive chops, especially in the playoffs. 

The Pistons recovered from a 3-1 series deficit in the first round against the Orlando Magic, before losing in seven games against the Cleveland Cavaliers, whose squad went on to get swept by the eventual NBA champions New York Knicks

LaVine, who is 31 years old, is entering the final year of his five-year, $215.1 million contract. He will have a $48.97 million player option for the 2026-27 season. 

Zach LaVine Wants To Win

Los Angeles Clippers v Sacramento Kings

GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Zach LaVine #8 of the Sacramento Kings talks with Kris Dunn #8 of the Los Angeles Clippers after the game at Golden 1 Center on February 06, 2026 in Sacramento, California.  (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

After the 2025-2026 NBA season, in which the Kings only won 22 games, Zach LaVine made it clear that he wants to play in a winning environment. 

Talking to the media in his end-of-season interview, LaVine said that he is at a point in his career where he would prefer to go on a winning team, yet his representatives will continue to evaluate what is best for him as his player option decision looms. 

“Where I’m at in my career is we want to win. I’ll speak for myself, obviously,” LaVine said. “I’ll go back and talk to my representative and figure out what’s the best course of action. I think that goes along with him as what’s most important to you right now and what makes sense. Obviously, having a player option is a good thing in my camp. We’ll go back and look at everything, look at all the scenarios, watch the playoffs and see what happens.”

If he lands in Detroit, he would be expected to contribute to one of the fastest-resigning teams in the Eastern Conference. LaVine would be in a situation where he would have heavy offensive responsibility. 

However, the Pistons and the Kings will have to wait for LaVine’s decision on his remaining contract before deciding on possibly striking a deal in the offseason.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Report: Detroit Pistons Eye Trade For 2-Time All-Star Guard

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