Pistons Trade Idea Lands All-Star Wing, High-Value Center For Jalen Duren In 3-Team Deal

The Detroit Pistons are still at an impasse with restricted free agent and star center Jalen Duren, as the two sides have yet to agree on a new contract extension just days before the start of training camp, with the idea of a trade becoming more and more likely as time goes on.

Several top NBA insiders have reported on the growing possibility of the Pistons trading Duren, and though the Sacramento Kings and Milwaukee Bucks are the two franchises linked to the 22-year-old, it’s fair to say teams around the league would be interested in adding the big man for the right price.

If Detroit is serious about moving Duren, they should canvas the league for the best package they can get back. In the newest trade idea with two other teams, that’s exactly what Detroit does, and gets a back haul in exchange for the center who has still yet to agree on a new deal.

Pistons Jalen Duren Trade Idea Adds Star Wing And Young Center In Three-Team Deal

Writing for FadeawayWorld.net, Fran Leiva offered a new three-team Pistons trade proposal, sending Duren out West for a huge haul back in return.

Here is the trade idea offered up by the writer:

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Jalen Duren

Detroit Pistons Receive: Brandon Ingram, Moussa Diabate, 2027 first-round pick (swap, second-best of Clippers/Raptors/Pistons/Thunder)

Charlotte Hornets Receive: Duncan Robinson, 2028 first-round pick (via Pistons), 2032 second-round pick (via Clippers), 2033 second-round pick (via Clippers)

Duren reportedly wants roughly $40 million a year in a new contract, which he has yet to sign. This proposal would be a sign-and-trade, with the Clippers taking on his deal while moving Ingram and picks to add the young center.

Charlotte also gets involved by offering up Diabate to get back a shooter in Robinson and several first-round picks.

It’s easy to see why both the Clippers and Hornets would do this deal, and though Pistons fans might not want to see Duren go, the assets they get back in this trade could be the best package available, especially at this point in the offseason.

Why Detroit Makes This Deal

The two most obvious reasons for the Pistons making this trade are to finally end the long and dramatic saga with Duren to give him a chance to start fresh elsewhere, while also continuing to capitalize on their time with franchise star Cade Cunningham as he enters the prime of his career.

Adding Ingram would be great, as he would immediately become the second option on offense. He doesn’t offer a ton of help on defense, but Detroit lacked a secondary scorer, particularly in the playoffs, and they would add that in the form of this wing.

“Ingram gives the Pistons something Duren simply can’t right now: another guy who can create his own offense next to Cunningham. Ingram averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists last season while shooting 47.7% from the field and 38.2% from three, and he made his second All-Star team,” Leiva wrote.

Also, getting Diabate would be a solid replacement for Duren. He’s young, athletic, and is a strong defender. He’s only set to make $2.4 million next year and, on one of the best-valued contracts in the NBA, would give the Pistons added cap space to potentially make another move down the road.

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“Diabate then gives Detroit a much cheaper center option. He averaged 7.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 63.1% from the field last season, and although he’s obviously nowhere near Duren offensively, he can rebound, run the floor, and handle regular rotation minutes for only $2.46 million,” the writer added.

They would have to give up Robinson, but Detroit already has Kevin Huerter, and Ingram would pick up some slack as an outside shooter as well.

A Pistons trade like this might be the only way to end the negotiations with Duren, since it’s tough to see him in a Detroit uniform next season. The franchise should, and likely already has, been looking around the NBA for available packages, and if they can get a haul like this proposal, they should seriously consider it.